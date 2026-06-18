'When the gym finally pays off': Pune man moves mini SUV with bare hands after parking mistake | Watch

New Delhi:

A video from Pune is leaving social media users both amused and impressed after a heavily built man solved a parking problem in a way few people would even think of attempting. What started as a casual roadside exchange quickly turned into a moment that had viewers replaying the clip more than once.

Shared on Instagram by user karma____believer_, the video has been attracting attention for its unusual mix of poor parking, gym strength and perfectly timed comedy. By the end of the clip, many viewers seemed less concerned about the vehicle and more interested in whether years in the gym could actually come in handy like this.

How the parking problem was solved

The video shows a mini SUV parked along a tree-lined residential street in Pune. While most of the vehicle is on the pavement, a portion of it appears to be sticking out onto the road.

A man then points this out to the owner.

"Bhai yaar, gaadi raste pe reh gayi bhai!"

The owner responds with a brief question.

"Kya karne ka?"

The other man immediately replies, "Karo na kuch!"

What follows is the part that has made the clip go viral.

Dressed casually in a sweatshirt, shorts, sliders and sunglasses, the man places his bag on the roof of the mini SUV. He then leans against the vehicle, grips it firmly with both hands and pushes it further onto the pavement.

The clip suggests the vehicle shifts enough to clear more space on the road.

Once the task is complete, he steps back and flashes a broad smile towards the camera, clearly enjoying the moment.

Adding to the humour, text on the video reads, "POV: When the gym finally pays off".

The caption shared with the post says, "Not scripted at all .. Tag someone who can do it let's see,.."

Watch the video here:

Internet has a field day in the comments

The comments section quickly filled up with jokes, admiration and plenty of disbelief.

Many viewers joked that this was perhaps the most practical use of gym strength they had ever seen.

"Now that is fireeee," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Just a casual warm-up before the workout".

Some people focused on the parking mishap itself.

"When you have poor parking skills but better strength," one viewer joked.

Others compared the man to a superhero.

"I know this guy, he was in the Avengers didn't recognise him without the green skin," one comment read.

The vehicle also became part of the humour.

"Maruti Suzuki hota toh bhai utha k seedha gym m le jata," joked another user.

One commenter added, "Unfortunately or fortunately I drive a Fortuner, so cant do this".

Perhaps the most relatable response came from someone who seemed genuinely inspired by the stunt.

"Now I'm going to gym just to unlock this skill."

Whether it was strength, leverage or simply a perfectly captured internet moment, the clip has clearly struck a chord online. After all, most people fix a parking mistake by getting back behind the wheel. This man appeared to have a different idea.

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