Forget chocolates and bicycles! Bengal father gifts son a Rs 2.3 crore BMW for good marks

A businessman from West Bengal's East Burdwan district has made headlines after gifting his Class 9 son a luxury BMW M4 Competition worth around Rs 2.30 crore. The father decided to fulfil his son's long-standing dream after he performed well in his half-yearly examinations.

The businessman, Shamsuddin Midya, is a resident of Paraj in the Galsi area of East Burdwan. His son, Mohammad Talha, secured good marks in his Class 9 half-yearly examinations, prompting his father to make the occasion memorable with an extraordinary gift. According to the report, Shamsuddin travelled to Mumbai to purchase the BMW M4 Competition, which his son had wanted for a long time. The luxury car reportedly cost around Rs 2.30 crore.

Father has a collection of luxury cars

Shamsuddin is known for his interest in luxury vehicles. His existing collection reportedly includes cars from brands such as Range Rover, Volvo, Mahindra Thar and Hyundai Alcazar. However, this latest purchase was not simply another addition to his collection. The businessman decided to buy the BMW to fulfil his son's dream after his son's academic performance.

Why does the car have a special registration number?

Shamsuddin also has a particular preference when it comes to vehicle registration numbers. The last three digits of several cars in his collection are 555, a number that also matches the registration number pattern associated with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's vehicles. Apart from his interest in luxury cars, Shamsuddin is also reportedly involved in social work and helps poor and needy people, sometimes without revealing his identity.

What did his son say about the expensive gift?

Despite receiving a luxury car worth crores, Talha appears to have his priorities in place. The teenager has said that he wants to concentrate on his studies for now. That does not mean he will not enjoy his new gift. Talha reportedly plans to go for a drive in the BMW once a week. His father will take the driver's seat while he enjoys the ride sitting beside him. For the teenager, the arrangement means he can enjoy his dream car while continuing to focus on his education.

From a good half-yearly examination result to a BMW M4 Competition, Talha's reward is certainly far from an ordinary school achievement celebration. And for his father, it was an opportunity to turn a long-held wish into reality.

Report: Bijju Mandal

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