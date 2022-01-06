Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANSHULGUPTALKO Viral video: Jawed Habib spits on woman's head while giving haircut, says, 'Iss Thook Mein Jaan Hai'

Ace hairstylist Jawed Habib has caused an uproar on social media after one of his videos went viral on Twitter. In the viral video, Jawed can be seen spitting on a woman's head. As per media reports, the video is from a training seminar that was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. The woman is seen sitting on a chair on the stage when Habib spits on her head stating that her hair is dry. Sharing the hair care tips with the audience he also said, "Agar paani ki kami hai na.. iss thook mein jaan hai."

It seems like the incident amused the audience as they all cheered him and sounds of laughter and claps filled the room.

Take a look:

Another video of a woman is being circulated on Twitter which is claimed to be the same person on whose hair Jawed spat. In a video, she is heard saying, "My name is Pooja Gupta, I run a parlor named Vanshika beauty parlor and am a resident of Baraut. I attended Javed Habib sir's seminar yesterday. He had invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done. I would get my haircut from any local shop but never from Jawed Habib."

Jawed Habib's act has garnered a lot of bash on social media. Check out netizens reactions here: