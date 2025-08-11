Viral video depicts chain reaction during street brawl involving humans, cow and dog | Watch The skirmish began when a stray dog bit a cow, causing the startled animal to run in panic. The dog's action provoked a cow lover, who arrived on the scene riding a scooter. Visibly angered, he began beating the dog with a stick, hitting the canine multiple times until it appeared to collapse.

New Delhi:

A bizarre street brawl involving a stray dog, a cow, and a few individuals, seemingly animal lovers, has gone viral on social media. Captured by a CCTV camera at an undisclosed location, the incident has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens.

The skirmish began when a stray dog bit a cow, causing the startled animal to run in panic. The dog's action provoked a cow lover, who arrived on the scene riding a scooter. Visibly angered, he began beating the dog with a stick, hitting the canine multiple times until it appeared to collapse.

High-voltage street drama unfolds

Shortly afterward, a dog lover entered the scene and confronted the man, engaging in a heated verbal altercation over the abuse of the dog. However, in a surprising turn of events, the dog suddenly regained consciousness and bit the dog lover, probably mistaking him for the person who had earlier assaulted it. The dog’s attack was so severe that the man fell down on the ground and the bystanders had to rush in to save him.

The dog also attacks a few others, creating utter chaos with people running in fear and bewilderment.

The video, which has so far amassed over 1100 views, has been posted by an account, Bulla724. “A dog bites a cow, cow lover knocks it out, dog lover argues, dog wakes up and bites the dog lover. Street drama at its finest,” the caption read.

Netizens react

The unexpected twist and nature of the incident have caught the attention of netizens, who have been reacting over the video.

“Everything in the video is sad though, but a perfect drama. Drama of the century,” a user wrote.

Another posted, “First of all, human beings need to be human lover before cows and dogs. Precisely a symptom of what is wrong with us all.”

A third user raised the issue of rising dog bite incidents and how people are getting infected with rabies.

“Definitely a suspected rabid dog biting everything that comes in front. Such dogs should be killed because they live 1-2 days max and can kill more stray animals in that time period,” he wrote.