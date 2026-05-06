Viral ‘rainbow cloud’ over Indonesia leaves social media stunned | Watch video

New Delhi:

A strange-looking cloud formation lit up skies in parts of Indonesia last week, and social media couldn’t stop talking about it. Videos showing clouds glowing in rainbow-like colours quickly went viral, leaving people confused, fascinated, and honestly a bit stunned.

Some called it magical. Others thought it looked fake. A few even linked it to conspiracy theories. But according to officials, the phenomenon was very real and entirely natural.

Rainbow cloud videos go viral in Indonesia

The clips were reportedly filmed over areas including Bekasi and Bogor Regencies in Indonesia. One widely shared video captured the sky above Jonggol in Bogor, where patches of cloud appeared to shimmer in shades of pink, green and blue.

The videos spread rapidly across social platforms, collecting millions of views. Many users described the sight as “breathtaking”, “otherworldly”, and even “a sign of luck”.

At the same time, not everyone was convinced. Some users questioned whether the footage was real, while others brought up “chemtrails” theories online.

What caused the rainbow cloud effect?

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency, the phenomenon is a natural atmospheric event.

“The phenomenon seen in the video is a common occurrence in the atmosphere and is related to atmospheric optics,” said Ida Pramuwardani, Acting Director of Public Meteorology at BMKG.

The colours come from something called cloud iridescence, often referred to as “rainbow clouds” or “fire rainbows”. It happens when sunlight interacts with tiny water droplets or ice crystals inside thin clouds.

As light passes through these droplets, it bends and separates into different colours, creating that shiny, prism-like appearance in the sky.

Social media reacts to the rare sight

The viral post reportedly crossed 60,100 views and received more than 2,000 likes, with users flooding the comments section.

“That’s stunning, a real rainbow cloud painting the sky like a masterpiece, it almost looks too perfect to be real. Have you ever seen something like that in person before?” one user wrote.

“That’s a chem trail around a cloud. That’s a death rainbow by the way,” another commenter claimed.

“Wow, this is stunning! That’s a perfect iridescent cloud (cloud iridescence) , sunlight diffracting through tiny, uniform water droplets or ice crystals in the cloud edges. Nature’s own prism! Absolutely magical. Thanks for sharing this beauty from Jonggol,” a third user added.