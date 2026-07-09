Woman cleaning gym secretly tries exercise machine, what happened next has the internet emotional

New Delhi:

There are a lot of interesting and fun videos on social media platforms. Thousands of clips go viral every day, but only a few manage to touch people's hearts and emotions. One such video is currently making the rounds on different social media platforms, with people saying it is an emotional reminder that everyone, irrespective of their background, has dreams and wishes they aspire to fulfil.

About the viral video

The viral video was reportedly filmed inside a gym. It features a short but emotional incident involving a woman who is believed to be a housekeeping staff member. It is important to note that the authenticity of the video has not been independently verified. However, it has sparked discussions about curiosity, aspiration and dreams.

What is shown in the viral video?

The viral video appears to have been captured by a CCTV camera inside a well-equipped gym. In the clip, a woman wearing a pink saree, who is believed to be part of the gym's housekeeping staff, can be seen cleaning the floor. She then spends a few moments trying to operate an elliptical (cross-trainer) machine before getting off and returning to her work.

Although the clip lasts only a short time, it has touched the hearts of many social media users. Several viewers felt the woman may have always wondered what it felt like to use such expensive gym equipment and decided to give it a try when no one was around. Others, however, believe she was simply curious about how the machine worked.

Whatever the reason, the video has prompted discussions about dreams, opportunities and the small moments of joy that can brighten an ordinary day.

Internet reacts to the viral clip

The video was shared on X by the account @yajnshri with the caption:

"This video broke my heart. Everyone has dreams. Some are fortunate enough to live them, while others are not."

At the time of writing, the clip had been viewed more than 5 lakh times, with the number continuing to grow.

The comment section, meanwhile, is filled with mixed reactions.

One user wrote, "The way she's using the machine doesn't make it seem like it's her first time."

Another commented, "These machines are available for free in BMC gardens."

A third user simply wrote, "She's just curious."

Several others shared heart emojis, while many said the clip reminded them that happiness can often be found in the simplest experiences.

A reminder that viral videos can spark meaningful conversations

Regardless of whether viewers saw the video as a representation of unfulfilled dreams or simply an act of curiosity, one thing is certain: it has sparked conversations not only about empathy but also about looking at situations from different perspectives.

Disclaimer: This article is based on claims and a video circulating on social media. India TV does not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims associated with it.

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