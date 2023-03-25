Veteran actress Zeenat Aman turns 'Meme-at Aman' on Instagram, creates memes of herself

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEZEENATAMAN Zeenat Aman's Instagram upload

Zeenat Aman's Instagram debut is taking over the internet. Ever since the veteran actress has taken over the social media platform, fans are enjoying her constant posts and stories. And now with her latest post, she is giving some major competition to all the youngsters out there. She has also proven that she isn’t afraid of a few memes made at her expense. She turned ‘Meme-at Aman’ on Instagram, sharing her personal favourite ‘Zeenat Aman memes’.

She shared some meme-worthy posts and penned a long note. She wrote, "I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren’t for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and it’s workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me ‘Zeenat Aman memes’, and I’ve been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they’re a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant!".

Zeenat also asked fans to share more memes of herself if they happened to have them. “The first and last are reposted from a handle called @bollymeme and the other is from Amit ji’s profile, though I’m not sure who the maker is. There are other hysterical ones I saw, but their language is a little too colourful for me to post".

Bollywood actress, Chitrangda also commented on her post. "You’re iconic !! That’s it. Period. Lots of love and good wishes always have loved your work your persona always". Fans also started showering love to the actress. One of the users commented, "That she finds it necessary and pertinent to quote the source of meme, my god her standards and diligence". Another fan wrote, "Those two songs are possibly my two most favorite songs picturized with you! The other one would have to be Panna Ki Tamanna, such a timeless tune…".

Fans kept on commenting on Zeenat's post, another fan commented, "It gives so much pleasure and peace listening to you and your anecdotes. You're amazing ma'am, Please share your experience of working on the classic song Do Lafzo Ki Hai (The Great Gambler) in Venice at that time. I love this film and this song".

Zeenat Aman has been capturing hearts with her Instagram posts in which she has reveals some stories from her life and film industry.

