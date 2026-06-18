Uttarakhand cop asked the driver not to move the car. What was underneath melted hearts | Watch

New Delhi:

Sometimes, all it takes is a moment of attention to change the outcome of a life. In a video that has been warming hearts online, an Uttarakhand Police officer spotted something unusual beneath a parked car and acted quickly, preventing what could have ended in tragedy for a tiny kitten.

The rescue was shared on social media by Uttarakhand Police officer Mohd Irshad, who documented the incident himself. What begins as an ordinary scene soon turns into a reminder that small acts of kindness often happen when nobody is expecting them.

Officer spots kitten beneath parked car

The video opens with Irshad noticing something underneath a parked vehicle.

Without hesitation, he signals to the driver and asks them not to move the car. While people nearby appear unsure about what has caught his attention, the officer quickly walks towards the vehicle and crouches down to take a closer look.

For a few moments, it is not immediately clear what he has seen.

Irshad carefully peers underneath the car, determined to retrieve whatever is hidden beneath it. Then the reason for his concern becomes apparent.

A tiny kitten, barely visible from the outside, can be seen emerging from underneath the vehicle.

The situation could easily have turned dangerous. Had the car moved even slightly, the frightened animal may have suffered serious injuries.

Once the kitten is safely clear of the vehicle, Irshad gently picks it up in his hands. Moments later, the car slowly drives away while the kitten remains unharmed.

Sharing the clip online, the officer wrote, "Road to safe journey home. A tiny kitten was saved from getting under the car."

Watch the video here:

Internet praises the rescue

The video quickly attracted attention online, with many viewers applauding the officer's alertness and compassion.

Several social media users pointed out that most people would probably have walked past without noticing the kitten hiding beneath the car. For them, it was Irshad's attentiveness that made the rescue particularly meaningful.

Others filled the comments section with messages thanking him for taking the time to help a vulnerable animal rather than ignoring the situation.

The kitten also earned plenty of admirers.

Many viewers described the rescue as "adorable" and "heartwarming", while some called it the best thing they had seen all day.

At a time when online feeds are often dominated by difficult or distressing news, this simple rescue struck a different note. No dramatic chase. No grand gesture. Just an observant police officer, a tiny kitten in trouble and a few timely seconds that made all the difference.

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