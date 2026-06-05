US woman follows GPS instructions while driving SUV, ends up on railway track | Watch

New Delhi:

Commuters waiting for a train in Seattle got an unexpected surprise this week when an SUV appeared on a light rail platform, a place normally reserved for trains. The unusual sight quickly drew attention both at the station and online, where videos of the incident began circulating widely.

Authorities later said a 70-year-old woman had accidentally driven onto the rail network while following GPS directions. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Seattle's Mount Baker light rail station and temporarily disrupted public transport services in the area.

SUV ends up on Seattle light rail platform

According to a report by The Seattle Times, passengers waiting at the station were left confused when a red Mazda CX-5 slowly emerged on the tracks and made its way towards the southbound platform.

Police said the driver told officers she had been following navigation instructions when she mistakenly entered the rail line. Investigators are still working to determine exactly how she reached the station.

Witnesses quoted in The Seattle Times report believe the woman entered the trackway around half a mile from Mount Baker station at a location where the railway runs alongside a roadway.

From there, she appears to have continued driving on infrastructure intended exclusively for trains before eventually arriving at the elevated station platform.

Witnesses describe unusual journey

People who saw the vehicle travelling along the tracks said the journey was anything but smooth.

Witnesses reported hearing scraping and screeching sounds as the SUV moved across sections of the rail line, particularly where the tracks rise above street level. Despite barriers and conditions that would normally stop ordinary vehicles from progressing any further, the Mazda continued moving and eventually reached the station.

Videos recorded at the scene showed transit staff approaching the vehicle while passengers watched in disbelief.

Rail services disrupted after incident

The unexpected arrival of the SUV forced transport authorities to suspend part of Seattle's light rail service.

During the disruption, shuttle buses were brought in to replace trains while crews worked to remove the vehicle from the tracks.

The incident quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users expressing disbelief that GPS directions could result in a driver ending up on a railway line. Others responded with humour, joking that the navigation system had taken "take the next track" a little too literally.

Driver taken to hospital, investigation continues

According to The Seattle Times report, police said the woman did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

However, officers noted that she seemed disoriented and often took a long time to answer questions. Emergency responders later evaluated her at the scene before she was taken to a hospital.

Transit crews eventually used a specialised rail maintenance vehicle to lift the Mazda from the tracks and transport it away from the station. Rail services resumed after teams completed inspections of the infrastructure and checked for any damage.

Investigators are continuing to examine how the driver managed to travel such a significant distance on the rail network before arriving at a station platform where commuters were expecting a train, not an SUV.

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