UP woman creates chocolate-filled birthday scrapbook for husband, internet can't get enough | Watch

New Delhi:

Birthday gifts do not always need a big budget to make an impact. Sometimes, a little creativity and a lot of effort can do the job. That's exactly what one woman from Uttar Pradesh did when she surprised her husband with a handmade scrapbook filled with chocolates, handwritten notes and heartfelt messages.

The sweet moment was shared on Instagram by Suraj and Priyanka, and it has clearly struck a chord with viewers. The video has crossed 16 million views, with thousands of people praising the thoughtfulness behind the gift.

Wife's chocolate scrapbook for husband goes viral

The video shows Priyanka putting together a special birthday celebration for her husband. A table was decorated with two cakes, gifts and other surprises. But the real highlight was a scrapbook she had made herself.

Created using sketch pens, chocolates, candies and handwritten notes, the scrapbook was packed with little messages dedicated to Suraj.

As he opened it, the first page greeted him with a simple message: "Happy Birthday Patidev."

From there, the scrapbook turned into a mix of sweet treats and sweet words.

One page described him as her "Chocopie", complete with the snack attached to the page. Another read, "Happiness comes in little Gems like you," alongside packets of Gems candies.

The pages kept coming.

"I give you a 5-star rating for always being there for me," one note read, paired with a 5 Star chocolate bar.

Another message said, "Your love melts me like Dairy Milk," with two Dairy Milk chocolates fixed to the page.

And that wasn't the end of it.

"You give refreshness in my life like Center Fresh," Priyanka wrote on another page, attaching packets of the chewing gum.

One of the next messages read, "I will never take a KitKat break from our relationship."

Using Pulse candies, she wrote that every pulse of her heart said she loved him "always and forever" and described him as her lucky charm.

The scrapbook eventually ended with a handwritten letter in Hindi dedicated to her husband.

Watch the video here:

Social media users loved the gesture

Suraj appeared genuinely touched as he flipped through the pages. Online, people were no less impressed.

Plenty of viewers were already thinking about borrowing the idea. Some admitted it openly.

One user commented, "Sorry behn pr mai ye copy krne wali hu".

Instamart also joined the conversation and wrote, "bro won in life".

Another user commented, "Anmol gift hai bhai really always happy both".

Some reactions were short and summed up exactly what many people seemed to be thinking.

"Men scroll, men see, men happy," one user wrote.

Others called it relationship goals. One comment simply read, "This or nothing".

Another viewer wrote, "socha rahi thi me bhi karun aisa phir laga kuch jyaada ho jayega , me re husband k liye, creativity top notch".

The comments section was filled with admiration. Not for an expensive gift. Not for something flashy. Just for an idea that felt personal.

And perhaps that is why the scrapbook resonated with so many people. It was made by hand, filled with small details and clearly came from the heart.

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