'Blew my mind': Ukrainian creator reveals what surprised her most about Indian cinemas

New Delhi:

A Ukrainian content creator has sparked a lively discussion online after sharing her experience of watching films in India and comparing it with cinema culture in Europe. According to her, the differences were so noticeable that she felt Indian theatres were operating on a completely different level when it came to convenience and customer experience.

The creator, Sandra On, posted a video on Instagram titled "Indian cinema vs European cinema", where she highlighted several features of Indian multiplexes that left her genuinely surprised. From food delivered directly to movie seats to extensive menus and security checks, she said the overall experience stood out in a big way.

Indian cinema experience impresses Ukrainian creator

One of the first things Sandra spoke about was the ability to order food without leaving your seat.

"Ordering from your seat. This one blew my mind. In India, you can walk straight into the cinema, sit down, and order food through an app while the movie is already playing. They bring it directly to your seat," she wrote.

The feature, which has become fairly common in many Indian multiplexes, appeared to be one of the biggest surprises for her.

Sandra also compared the food options available inside theatres.

"Okay, this one is not even a competition. In India there is an actual menu. Like a real menu. With real food. So if you are hungry, you can actually eat a meal, not just snacks," she said.

According to her, cinema-goers in many European countries are generally limited to traditional refreshments such as popcorn, chips and cola, while Indian theatres often offer a much broader selection of food.

She was equally struck by the security arrangements at Indian cinemas.

"In India, you go through a check that feels almost like an airport. Bags, metal detector, the whole thing. No passport stamp though. In Europe, it's much more relaxed. Probably because it's just safer overall but still, the contrast is wild."

For Sandra, the combination of food service, menu choices and security measures made Indian cinemas feel very different from what she was used to back home.

Check the post here:

Social media reactions

The post quickly attracted attention, with social media users sharing their own views on the comparison.

Not everyone agreed that every feature was an advantage.

One user joked, "Algorithm is not gonna push this reel."

Another pointed out that food delivery during screenings can sometimes become a distraction.

"The food delivery to your seat is a nuisance. I don't like it, they ruin the movie experience, they keep passing by or whispering to other customers, which gets really annoying."

A third commenter recalled another aspect of Indian cinema culture that often surprises international visitors.

"Oh my god, yes. Nobody warned me about the intermission halfway through the movie, and I was shocked by it! But it is convenient. Also, the locals said that until quite recently, the national anthem used to play before every screening."

While opinions differed on certain features, the video opened up an interesting conversation about how cinema experiences vary across countries. For many viewers, it was a reminder that something considered routine in one place can feel completely extraordinary somewhere else.

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