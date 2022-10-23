Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli leads India to victory, netizens say 'Baap Baap hota hai'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DRSHAHIDKHAN2 Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli leads India to victory

Virat Kohli brings the best Diwali gift. Kohli hit four 6s and six 4s in an innings complete with passion and drama. Scoring 82 not out in 53 deliveries, Kohli didn't just play a special inning but gave his teammates the confidence to claw a win out of nowhere. India lost the match several times on the way but through luck and nerves, Pakistan slipped each time to give the match back to India. As the entire nation celebrates the thrilling victory of team India, Twitter is all praises for Virat Kohli. Twitterati fills social media with hilarious memes.

Today the whole nation was filled with joy and had teary eyes after witnessing the stunning win. Now the nation has double reasons to celebrate the festivities. Even Hardik Pandya couldn't control the tears rolling down his cheeks, this made the nation country more emotional. From politicians to celebrities everyone has come up to celebrate this magical moment. But how can the netizens lack behind in reacting to this historical victory? Netizens have flooded the internet with their innovative way of celebrating the day.

One of the user wrote, 'Baap Baap Hota Hai! And why #IndVsPak is always a mother of all battles!!!!'. Another one commented, 'Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali!! What an amazing and dramatic game.High on emotions,baap baap hota hai Bharat Mata Ki Jay but this is the most brilliant T20 Innings I have ever seen in a chase , take a bow Virat Kohli'. 'Virat Kohli is father of Pakistan Baap baap hota Hai WHAT A WIN WHAT A MATCH WATCH A PLAYER विराट कोहली किंग', commented another user.

Team India has penned another piece of history today, this match will always be a benchmark for the upcoming cricketer. No matter how much trolling is been done to Virat Kohli, he will keep shutting down the trolls the way he did today.

