TTE intervenes as women sing and clap loudly inside moving train, video goes viral

A group of women singing and clapping inside a moving train has sparked an online debate after a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) stepped in and asked them to stop. The women appeared to be caught up in a lively celebration, but their loud singing drew attention from fellow passengers.

A video of the incident shows the group gathered together, singing, clapping and cheering as the journey continued. As the noise went on, the TTE approached them and intervened, prompting a wider discussion about how much freedom passengers should have when using shared public spaces.

TTE steps in as women sing loudly

The video, shared by X user Siddharth, shows the women enjoying themselves inside the train coach. They can be seen singing along together and clapping, apparently celebrating as they travelled.

The activity did not go unnoticed by other passengers. Several people seated nearby could be seen looking towards the group as the singing continued at a high volume.

The TTE eventually walked over to the women and asked them to stop. He appeared to address the group calmly, attempting to bring the celebration to an end while other passengers watched the interaction.

The video was posted with a caption criticising the behaviour and arguing that treating a shared train coach like a private "mahila sangeet" showed little consideration for fellow passengers. The post also praised the TTE for stepping in.

Watch the video here:

Video sparks debate over train etiquette

The incident quickly turned into a broader conversation about behaviour in shared public spaces. Several users criticised the women, saying passengers should be mindful of how their actions affect everyone else in the coach.

One user said people in India often forget that public spaces are shared and argued that personal enjoyment should not come at the expense of other passengers' comfort.

Another pointed out that the same principle applies beyond trains, saying, "Trains, flights, restaurants and other public places are meant to be comfortable for everyone, not turned into a stage for someone's private celebration."

Some users, however, focused on the TTE rather than the women. One commenter praised the employee for remaining composed and dealing with the situation politely instead of escalating the interaction.

At the heart of the discussion was a fairly simple question: does having a valid train ticket mean passengers can celebrate however they want inside a shared coach, even when their behaviour starts disturbing others?

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