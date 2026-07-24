Told to 'go back to India' for wearing a bindi, Indian-American doctor responds with a powerful message

New Delhi:

An Indian-American doctor has spoken about the wave of racist comments she received online after posting a light-hearted Instagram video about wearing a bindi. What started as a simple story from her day at work quickly turned into a discussion on identity, culture and online hate.

Dr Karishma Reddy, who was born and raised in the United States, said she was taken aback by the volume of anti-Indian comments directed at her. In a follow-up video, she responded to some of the misconceptions people shared about Hinduism and urged viewers to be more understanding and compassionate.

Light-hearted video sparks racist comments

Dr Reddy said her original Instagram reel centred on a fun interaction she had with a patient about her bindi. However, the comments section quickly filled with hateful remarks, including several people telling her to "go back to India".

Speaking about the backlash, she said, "Earlier this week, I made a reel about a patient encounter regarding my bindi and it was a light, fun memory that I have. But wow, the comment section went absolutely nuts. I have never seen so much anti-Indian rhetoric in my entire life."

Reflecting on why the experience came as such a shock, she said she had spent much of her life working in hospitals and clinics, where she had always felt accepted. "And I might be naive to that because I've spent a lot of my life in a healthcare setting in the hospital and clinics, and in the healthcare setting, Indian people aren't really seen as a minority."

Watch the video here

Doctor clears up misconceptions about Hinduism

Dr Reddy said many of the comments questioned her identity and nationality, despite the fact that she is American-born.

"A lot of these comments were regarding telling me to go back to India. I was born and raised here in America," she said.

She also noticed that many users appeared fixated on cows and Hindu beliefs. Responding to those comments, Dr Reddy explained why many Hindus do not eat beef.

"And a lot of fixation with cows, so, just to clarify that, Hindu people don't eat beef. And the main reason for that is not because we have a sacred text telling us not to eat cows. It's because in the olden days when a lot of women died in childbirth, babies survived off of cow's milk, so out of respect for the cow, for giving humans the gift of life. We do not slaughter or kill cows. It's really not any deeper than that," she explained.

She ended her video by expressing disappointment at the level of hostility she encountered online and hoped it would help clear up some misunderstandings.

"I hope that this at least opened your mind to Hinduism and cows and cleared that all up because I don't know what in the Ripley's Believe It or Not happened where people think we're worshipping them and doing weird things with their pee. I don't know. Be kind, please."

Social media users rally behind the doctor

The video has now crossed 2 lakh views, with many people expressing support for Dr Reddy and thanking her for speaking openly about her experience.

One user wrote, "Thank you for explaining the significance of cows in Hinduism so respectfully. It was genuinely insightful."

Another commented, "People who spread hate online often carry their own struggles. I just hope they eventually choose empathy instead."

A third user shared, "Dr Reddy helped change my life by relieving my chronic pain. That's the person I know, and she deserves appreciation, not abuse."

Another person added, "It's difficult to ignore the contradiction of telling an American-born doctor to 'go back to India' while claiming to believe in values of kindness, compassion and acceptance."

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