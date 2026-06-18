This family used their pet cat's paws to bless a new motorcycle. The internet is smitten | Watch

New Delhi:

A family's creative take on a traditional blessing ritual has left social media users smiling. Instead of using a child's footprints to mark a newly purchased motorcycle, they turned to a rather unexpected family member, their pet cat.

The video has been widely shared online, with viewers charmed by the sight of the feline playing a central role in the celebration. For many, it was equal parts adorable and wholesome.

Pet cat helps bless family's new motorcycle

The clip was shared on X by the account @nihongowacaran, which explained the story behind the unusual ritual.

According to the post, a son in an Indian family had recently bought a new motorcycle. To mark the occasion, his mother decided to perform a traditional blessing ceremony with a little help from their pet cat.

In many Indian households, it is customary to welcome a new possession, whether it's a house, car or motorcycle, by placing red handprints or footprints on it using vermilion or coloured dye. The practice is often associated with auspicious beginnings and is believed to bring good fortune.

In this case, however, the family put a slightly different spin on the tradition.

The video shows the mother gently holding the cat while carefully dipping its paws into red dye. She then presses the tiny paw prints onto the front wheel of the new motorcycle.

The cat appears remarkably calm throughout the process, quietly allowing itself to become part of the ceremony.

The X page accompanying the video pointed out that while cats are considered unlucky in some parts of the world, they are viewed as symbols of good fortune in others.

It also joked that this particular mother clearly belonged to the second group, adding that the cat itself did not seem to have any objections to its new responsibility.

Watch the video here:

Social media users love the wholesome moment

The clip quickly found an audience online.

Many viewers said they enjoyed seeing a cat associated with blessings and good luck, rather than superstition or bad fortune.

Others described cats as comforting companions and joked that the motorcycle had received a very special blessing from its four-legged family member.

A number of comments focused on how relaxed the cat appeared during the ritual. Some users said it looked perfectly content with the attention, while others joked that it carried out its duties with surprising professionalism.

For many people watching, though, the appeal was simple.

A new motorcycle. A family celebration. And a cat unexpectedly finding itself at the centre of it all.

That combination proved hard to resist.

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