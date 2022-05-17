Thalapathy Vijay flying fighter jet in Beast leaves IAF pilot with ‘so many questions’

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAJANIAF Thalapathy Vijay Beast scene gets viral

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Beast' recently started streaming on Netflix after its thunderous release in theatres in April. The film saw actor Vijay in the role of a RAW agent. The Tamil film is loaded with nail-biting action sequences where Vijay was seen flying a fighter jet. In one of the sequences, he can be seen escaping the enemy missiles with absolute ease. This has stunned the fans as they see no logic behind it. An IAF pilot has disapproved of the fight scene in the movie. He took to Twitter and shared a video with the caption, "I have so many questions."

The video has garnered over 872k views (at the time of writing this article) and several reactions. A user said, "After Bigil, Beast joins the list to spoil his name and fame. It’s high time that Vijay should concentrate more on how the “over the top" nature scenes will be delivered and logical issues in story."

Another user tweeted, "Bollywood blockbusters show #Rafale Indians flown in shirts, no pilot oxygen systems & no Scorpion helmet sights while dropping #AASM Hammers in air-to-air configuration???"

Check out some more reactions of the netizens below:

Previously, actor Vijay’s father and filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar slammed Beast director Nelson Dilip Kumar for making a movie solely relying on Vijay's stardom. He schooled him for not doing his homework on RAW agents and cross-border terrorism.

