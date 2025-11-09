'Take care before it's too late': Man's emotional message to his mother strikes a chord online The Reddit post struck a chord with thousands, sparking emotional responses. Many users appreciated his courage to confront a sensitive issue, the health habits of ageing parents.

New Delhi:

A heartfelt Reddit post by a young Indian man urging his mother to prioritise her health has gone viral for its honesty, vulnerability, and emotional depth. The post detailed how the man, moved by a conversation with a friend, decided to send a “reality check” to his mother. The young man shared that his mother suffers from arthritis and age-related joint pain, yet often avoids exercise or outdoor activity after returning from work. Concerned for her well-being, he decided to be “brutally honest out of love” after hearing about a friend’s father who became paralysed.

He admitted that his mother’s lack of physical activity worried him deeply, writing, “She needed it because she’s too lazy after coming from her job to go out for walks or exercise.” His message wasn’t meant to shame her but to remind her how vital health is — both for herself and for those who love her.

The heartfelt messages that touched millions

In his post, he included screenshots of the messages he sent his mother, which have since gone viral for their sincerity. In one message, he wrote, “Don’t be immobile right now. You will be immobile now and then in the future you will wish to be mobile again. Don’t push yourself into that situation.” In another, he gently encouraged her to overcome exhaustion, “Do something even though you are exhausted. Push the limits please. Eat good. Thankfully, you do eat good food. But focus more on exercise. Go out.”

His words reflected maturity and emotional awareness, connecting his mother’s health with his own ambitions and peace of mind. The young man, currently pursuing his MBA, shared that he lives away from home but constantly worries about his mother’s well-being. He wrote, “If you focus on your health now, then I will be able to focus on my career and grow more.”

He added that once he starts earning, he plans to support her financially and wants her to “invest in health more than anything else.”

Internet applauds his honesty and love

The Reddit post struck a chord with thousands, sparking emotional responses. Many users appreciated his courage to confront a sensitive issue, the health habits of ageing parents. One user commented, “I do the same every time I visit my hometown. I sit my parents down and give them a whole health lecture.”

Another wrote, “You weren’t harsh at all. Kudos to you for being honest and not mincing words. I’m sure your mom will listen to you.”