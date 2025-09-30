Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit & Zepto delivery agents perform Garba together in viral video | WATCH The video struck a chord with viewers not just for the dancing but for the unlikely camaraderie of four delivery partners from competing platforms.

New Delhi:

A heartwarming video of delivery agents from rival platforms Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Zepto dancing together to Garba beats on a Mumbai roadside has gone viral, capturing the festive spirit of Navratri. The clip, shared on Instagram, has received widespread love for showing delivery workers momentarily set aside their daily grind to join in joyful celebration proving once again how festivals bring people together beyond work and competition.

Shared by Instagram user @vks_lohat, the video shows four delivery riders dancing energetically to traditional Garba music. The caption simply read “Garba paglu,” but the video quickly made waves for its spontaneity and feel-good vibe. One of the delivery agents especially stood out with dramatic dance moves that drew cheers from bystanders and online viewers alike.

Watch the viral video here

Netizens react

Comments on the video echoed the festive joy. “Four legends in one frame,” said one user. “Collaboration no one expected,” wrote other. A third user added, “Divided by apps, united by dance” This brief but beautiful moment reminds us that joy and community often come from the most unexpected places — even from a group of strangers bonded only by their uniforms and the rhythm of Garba. It’s a powerful visual of how Indian festivals blur boundaries, even in the fast-paced world of food and grocery delivery.