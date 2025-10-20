Sundar Pichai shares Google-themed Diwali wishes with a sweet twist Sundar Pichai marked the occasion of Diwali with a creative Instagram post that combined tradition with tech.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai marked the occasion of Diwali with a creative Instagram post that combined tradition with tech. He shared an image of colourful barfis arranged in the shape of the Google logo, along with warm wishes for the festival of lights. The post quickly gained traction online, drawing festive greetings and smiles from followers around the world.

Google logo in sweets? Pichai says yes

Celebrating Diwali in his signature tech-meets-tradition style, Sundar Pichai posted a photo of a plate of barfis, each in red, yellow, green, and blue mimicking the colours of the Google logo. The sweets were carefully arranged to form the iconic lettering, surrounded by ladoos, flowers, and rangoli, offering a visual treat for the festival.

“Obviously this is the only way we serve the barfi in my house,” Pichai captioned the post. He added, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali filled with light, joy, and your favorite festive treats (Google themed or otherwise!).”

Netizens react

Within minutes of being posted, the image received a flood of reactions. While many users simply wished Pichai and his family a "Happy Diwali," others joined in the fun with jokes and heart emojis. One user commented, “Matlab barfi khilani hi hai Google wali,” while another said, “Happy Deepavali Sundar!”

This isn’t the first time Pichai has celebrated Diwali publicly. In 2024, he had shared a picture of a Google-themed Diya, calling Diwali one of his favourite times of the year.

“Always fun to fill the house with light,” he had written, showing his love for the festival and its spirit.