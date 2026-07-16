'Everything felt completely normal until...': South Korean woman shares biggest surprise at Indian cinema

New Delhi:

A South Korean woman living in Chennai has shared the biggest culture shock she experienced after moving to India, and it had nothing to do with the country's food, traffic or weather. Instead, it was something she encountered during a trip to the cinema.

Jung Ae, who lives in Chennai with her family, posted a video on Instagram explaining how one feature of Indian movie theatres completely caught her by surprise the first time she watched a film here. What initially seemed like a routine cinema visit soon turned into an experience she had never seen before in South Korea.

Why India's movie theatres surprised her

The video captures Jung Ae's outing to the movies with her two sons, showing them entering the multiplex, going through the security check, buying popcorn and settling into their seats before the film began.

Through a voiceover, she explains that almost everything felt familiar. The entrance, ticket counters, movie posters and popcorn stalls reminded her of cinemas back home in South Korea.

According to Jung Ae, the only difference she noticed at first was the security screening before entering the theatre.

The biggest surprise came halfway through the film.

She recalled that the screen suddenly went black, the lights came on and people began getting out of their seats. Believing something had gone wrong, she initially thought there might have been an emergency.

It was only moments later that she realised the film had simply paused for an intermission.

Jung Ae explained that cinemas in South Korea do not have intervals, even for films that run for several hours. People who need to use the washroom quietly step out during the screening without interrupting everyone else.

In India, however, audiences are given a dedicated break to stretch, use the washroom, buy more snacks or simply relax before the second half of the film begins.

Although she admitted the concept felt unusual at first, Jung Ae said she had grown to appreciate it and now believes the Indian system is better.

Watch the video here:

Internet weighs in on India's interval culture

The video has prompted plenty of discussion on social media.

While many users said the intermission gives audiences a welcome opportunity to take a short break, others pointed out that it also encourages people to buy more food and drinks, benefiting cinema operators.

Some users also noted that several Indian multiplexes now allow moviegoers to order food through their phones and have it delivered directly to their seats during the screening.

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