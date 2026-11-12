Shimla: Monkey snatches Rs 81,800 from man's pocket, rains cash from treetop

A monkey caused panic at the Deputy Commissioner's Office complex in Shimla after snatching a packet containing Rs 81,800 from a man's pocket and climbing a tree with it. The man was on his way to deposit the money in a bank when the animal made off with his cash, leaving him stunned.

What followed was an unusual spectacle. Perched on the tree, the monkey began pulling notes out of the packet and throwing them to the ground. Within minutes, thousands of rupees were scattered beneath the tree as people at the busy government complex rushed to collect the cash and help the man recover his money.

Monkey throws cash from tree in Shimla

Employees and other people present at the DC Office immediately stepped in to help. They gathered around the tree and started picking up the notes scattered on the ground. After considerable effort, most of the money was recovered. However, the man said he was still unable to account for around Rs 1,500.

The monkey also tore some of the Rs 500 notes, causing further losses. The incident at an important government complex has once again brought attention to the trouble caused by monkeys in Shimla. For people going about their daily work, the animals' sudden attacks can put their belongings and money at risk.

Monkey had snatched Rs 2 lakh in Bulandshahr court complex

A similar incident had taken place in May 2026 at a court complex in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where a monkey ran away with a bag containing Rs 2 lakh and climbed a tree. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

The incident occurred when a man had reached the court to complete property registration work. The bag containing the cash was with Ravindra Lodhi, also known as Raju, who had been sent to buy stamp papers. As he was making his way towards a stamp vendor, a monkey suddenly snatched the bag and climbed a nearby neem tree.

The animal then tore open the bag and began throwing its contents to the ground, apparently searching for food. Soon, Rs 500 notes started falling from the tree, leaving people nearby surprised. A crowd gathered as people tried to collect the scattered currency.

Police also reached the spot and began efforts to recover the money. Officials eventually managed to retrieve Rs 1.98 lakh from the site and returned the amount to its owner.

ALSO READ:

Villagers bid emotional farewell to monkey, recite Hanuman Chalisa during funeral