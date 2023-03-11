Shah Rukh Khan having a grounded chat with German woman in old video leaves internet in awe | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram upload

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has time and again impressed his fans with his heart of gold. The way he pampers his fans and his generous behaviour toward everyone always win hearts. Now, an old video has been going viral wherein SRK can be seen having a casual chat with a German woman who was working on a project in India. His simplicity and down-to-earth gesture has left his fans gushing over the superstar.

In the video, SRK told the German woman about another woman from her country who had watched ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and was doing a study on Indian films. He also told her to bring him some German films when she came around the next time, as he had watched films in many languages but hadn’t yet, at that point of time, watched a German movie.

Sharing the video, one of the fans wrote, "This is why Shahrukh is love. I have had the tiniest interaction with him once in my life. But in that moment with him, you are the only one who matter. And to give that to every person you meet is just magic. "

Another fan tweeted, "I never fawn, but over the course of my past media related work, I’ve seen him several times, and you can’t even think of being indifferent. There is bloody something magnetic when he walks in. His chutzpah and charisma is undeniable."

Shah Rukh is known for his wittiest answers whenever the #AskSRK session is held on Twitter. The Badshah of Bollywood is currently gearing up for his next big release 'Jawan'. The movie is directed by Atlee and also features Nayanthara in the leading role. Jawan will hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. His comeback movie Pathaan has already broke many records and still, it seems unstoppable.

