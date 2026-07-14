'Saying bro to everyone': This Russian creator's take on everyday life in India is winning hearts online

New Delhi:

Sometimes, only an outsider can help you realise the importance of the things you overlook every day. From serving water to guests to asking strangers for directions instead of relying on Google Maps, there are several everyday Indian customs that feel so natural that we often forget to even think about them.

This is precisely what Russian content creator Anastasia Sharova has done in her viral video by highlighting nine Indian things that "just make sense" to her. Her observations have resonated with Indians, with many saying she has beautifully captured the country's culture and way of life.

What does the viral video reveal?

In the video, Anastasia mentions nine Indian customs that she loves.

They include:

Knowing how many whistles a pressure cooker needs to cook different foods.

Looking in four directions while driving.

Giving sweets to neighbours even if they don't celebrate your festival.

Drying clothes away from direct sunlight to preserve their colour.

Using incense sticks to help keep insects away in rural areas.

Asking locals for directions instead of relying only on Google Maps.

Calling almost everyone "bro."

Mixing multiple languages in the same sentence.

Offering water to every guest who enters the house.

She also joked that adapting to the seventh habit, calling everyone "bro", was the hardest for her.

Why did the video resonate with Indians?

The video quickly went viral because it highlighted everyday practices that many Indians rarely stop to notice themselves. Many viewers appreciated that Anastasia recognised the warmth and practicality behind these habits instead of focusing only on tourist destinations and stereotypes about India.

Her observations were seen as a reflection of the hospitality, adaptability and community spirit that are deeply rooted in Indian culture.

Internet reacts

The comments section was filled with people agreeing with Anastasia's list.

Many users pointed out that almost every Indian instinctively understands the pressure cooker whistle, while others laughed about how naturally Hindi and English are mixed in everyday conversations.

Several people also agreed that asking a local for directions is often more reliable than blindly following navigation apps while travelling.

Many appreciated the creator for celebrating the everyday aspects of Indian culture that locals often take for granted.

Celebrating everyday India

While Indian traditions, festivals and monuments have received recognition around the world, this viral video shines a light on the everyday practices that often go unnoticed but help shape daily life.

For many viewers, Anastasia's observations served as a reminder that what may seem ordinary to one person can be fascinating to someone seeing it for the first time.

Also read: 'Our kids have never felt more accepted': American couple shares 5 unexpected things they love about India