Restaurant where Nvidia was founded takes down plaque honouring company after Jensen Huang's exit

A restaurant in California where Nvidia was founded in 1993 has removed a plaque commemorating the company's beginnings, following Jensen Huang's exit as its chief executive amid allegations about his personal relationships. The plaque marked the booth where Huang and his two co-founders, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, came up with the idea for what would eventually become one of the biggest players in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The tribute, installed at Denny's in 2023, celebrated the humble beginnings of the trillion-dollar company. However, NBC News reported that the plaque has now disappeared from the restaurant's wall. Two employees confirmed its removal, while an empty patch of brickwork and chipped paint are reportedly all that remain where it once hung.

Denny's removes plaque marking Nvidia's beginnings

The plaque commemorated the booth where Huang, Malachowsky and Priem met in 1993 and laid the foundation for Nvidia. Its inscription read: "Denny's dedicates this booth to Nvidia. The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congratulations, Nvidia! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?"

Denny's CEO Kelli Valade presented the plaque to Huang during a ceremony in 2023. Praising the company's journey, Valade said: "This is a place where we fuel ideas. Your story is so inspiring it will continue to inspire people at Denny's."

Huang also recalled his early experiences at the restaurant, revealing that he had his first hamburger and milkshake there. Speaking to Valade, he said: "It had all the coffee you could drink, and no one could chase you out."

His remarks were also included in an Nvidia blog post about the ceremony.

Jensen Huang's exit amid affair allegations

Huang's departure came after pressure mounted over allegations concerning his personal relationships and conduct. He had been associated with Nvidia for 33 years.

Apart from his wife, Alice Huang, he was allegedly involved in a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. Hours after reports of his exit, it emerged that Huang had also had a third intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee whose identity was not disclosed.

The allegations have brought fresh attention to the tech leader's personal life and his position at the company he helped establish in 1993.

Colette Kress appointed interim CEO

Following Huang's exit, Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO of Nvidia. She has been with the company for 13 years and will continue to hold her existing positions as chief financial officer and executive vice president.

The company's board is considering both internal and external candidates to take over the top position permanently.

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