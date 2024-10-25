Ratan Tata's Will: A heartfelt gift ensuring a loving future for Tito, support for his butler, 'friend'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ratan Tata with his dog Tito

Ratan Naval Tata, the revered industrialist and philanthropist who passed away on October 9 in Mumbai, has left behind a remarkable legacy, not only in the world of business but also in his profound love for animals. In a compassionate gesture that reflects his character, Tata made special arrangements in his will to ensure lifetime care for his German Shepherd, Tito.

According to The Times of India, this decision marks an unprecedented move in India, where such provisions for pets are rarely seen, though they are more common in Western countries.

Tito, whom Tata adopted five to six years ago after the loss of another German Shepherd with the same name, will be looked after by Tata’s longtime cook, Rajan Shaw. This provision not only highlights Tata's deep affection for his pets but also serves as a testament to the bond he shared with Tito, ensuring that the beloved dog will continue to receive love and care even in Tata's absence.

Beyond his concern for Tito, Ratan Tata's will outlines significant allocations to various beneficiaries, including his foundation, his brother Jimmy Tata, half-sisters Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, and loyal household staff. Notably, Tata’s butler, Subbiah, who dedicated three decades of service to him, is also provided for in the will. Tata was known for his generosity, often surprising his staff with thoughtful gifts, including designer clothes during his international travels.

Tata's mentee and executive assistant, Shantanu Naidu, was also mentioned in his will. In a gesture of support, Tata relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows, and waived his education loans, showcasing his commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders.

The assets left behind by the iconic industrialist include a charming 2,000-square-foot beach bungalow in Alibaug, a two-storey house on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, fixed deposits exceeding ₹350 crore, and a 0.83 percent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the $165-billion Tata Group. Following tradition, his stake in Tata Sons will be transferred to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation (RTEF), a charitable trust dedicated to various philanthropic endeavours.

Ratan Tata's love for dogs was well-known, with Tito being a cherished companion. His care extended beyond simple affection; it included a commitment to ensuring that his animals lived in comfort and dignity. This sentiment resonated deeply with those who knew him, as he frequently spoke about the joy that dogs brought into his life.

As the nation reflects on the life of Ratan Tata, it is clear that his legacy will endure, not only through the significant contributions he made to industry and philanthropy but also through the kindness he showed towards animals. Tito, along with the many lives he touched, serves as a reminder of Tata's enduring spirit of compassion and love.

His arrangements for Tito speak volumes about his character, leaving an indelible mark that will inspire others to show kindness, not just to people but also to the animals that enrich our lives.