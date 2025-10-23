Rajasthan SDM clarifies after viral slapping video, alleges petrol pump staff misbehaved with his wife A video of Rajasthan SDM slapping petrol pump staff in Bhilwara has gone viral, sparking outrage on social media. The officer later filed a complaint, claiming that the employees misbehaved with his wife.

New Delhi:

A heated argument broke out between Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chhotu Lal Sharma and petrol pump workers on Tuesday, October 21, at the Jaswantpura CNG pump on the Ajmer-Bhilwara Highway. The altercation, which occurred around 3:44 PM, was caught on CCTV cameras along with the audio.

The footage shows the SDM getting out of his car and shouting, “I am the SDM here,” before slapping a pump attendant for filling another customer’s car first. He then slapped another employee who came forward to question his behavior.

The situation escalated when the SDM’s wife joined the scene, shouting at the workers.

The video also captured the SDM hurling abuses and threatening the staff. One employee tried to retaliate but was held back by another. The confrontation continued as the SDM followed the worker across the forecourt.

‘They misbehaved with my wife’

After the video went viral, SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma filed a complaint at Raila Police Station, claiming that the petrol pump staff misbehaved with his wife while he was refueling his car during his Diwali visit to Bhilwara. He stated that this provoked his wife to shout at the employees, leading to the altercation.

However, according to the CCTV footage reviewed by local authorities, there is no visible evidence of any misbehavior by the pump staff.

Raila Police Station SHO Bachhraj Choudhary confirmed that three petrol pump employees, Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma were arrested following the SDM’s complaint. Police said an investigation is underway to verify both sides of the story and examine the CCTV footage closely.