The famous Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan turned into a celebration of local traditions and culture on Saturday, with moustache and turban-tying competitions drawing large crowds. While moustache enthusiasts arrived from different parts of Rajasthan and other states to showcase their carefully groomed facial hair, foreign tourists also joined the turban-tying contest, with a couple from Spain taking the top spot.

The competitions offered a colourful glimpse of Rajasthan's traditional attire and customs. Participants dressed in traditional Rajasthani clothes and jewellery, while spectators cheered them on. Among the highlights was the appearance of a participant sporting an impressive 80-inch-long moustache, which he has been growing and maintaining for decades.

39 participants showcase their moustaches at Pushkar Fair

As many as 39 participants took part in the moustache competition, displaying a variety of styles. Some had curled moustaches, others sported distinctive upturned ends, while a few showcased exceptionally long facial hair.

The participants came from different cities across Rajasthan and other states. Dressed in traditional Rajasthani outfits and wearing customary jewellery, they turned the competition into a display of regional pride and style.

One participant, a railway employee from Bhilwara, said he began growing his moustache in 1990. Over the following 35 years, it grew to an impressive 80 inches. He also plays Ravana in Ramlila performances and has been showcasing his moustache at the Pushkar Fair since 2005.

He said he had been travelling to the fair for the past five to seven years and had taken part in the moustache competition on several occasions. He has secured second place three times. Describing the experience as a source of great happiness, he said maintaining such a long moustache required daily care. The traditional look he wore for the competition, however, took him around three hours to prepare.

Another participant, Shankar Singh Rawat from Nasirabad, said he had developed a passion for growing his moustache over the past three to four years and had been taking care of it ever since.

"Moustaches are a symbol of our honour, pride and dignity. Wherever we go in India or abroad, they reflect Rajasthan's identity," he said.

Spanish couple wins traditional turban-tying contest

Foreign tourists also added an international touch to the celebrations by taking part in the traditional turban-tying competition organised by the Tourism Department.

The contest involved participants tying a turban on their wife's head, with the wife standing behind them. A couple from Spain emerged as the winners, completing the task within minutes and impressing both the judges and the audience.

Foreign visitors enthusiastically tried their hand at the intricate traditional style of tying the Rajasthani turban, an important symbol of the state's culture. Some carefully arranged the traditional layers of the headgear, while others posed in colourful turbans, embracing the local style.

The Spanish couple won by combining speed with the traditional technique. Their performance was greeted with loud applause and cheers from the crowd gathered at the fairground.

Winners felicitated by Tourism Department

At the end of the competitions, Tourism Department officials felicitated the winning Spanish couple and other outstanding participants.

Officials said the turban was more than just a head covering, describing it as a symbol of Rajasthan's honour, hospitality and pride.

The Pushkar Fair is currently drawing tourists, folk artists and devotees from across India and abroad, with cultural events adding to the celebrations each day. Earlier, the fair had also hosted a horse-dancing competition, in which horses performed to the beats of drums.

Report: Rajkumar Verma

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