Pune man meets deaf and mute Zomato delivery partner, viral video inspires thousands

New Delhi:

A routine food delivery in Pune has struck a chord with thousands online after a customer shared his interaction with a speech-and-hearing-impaired Zomato delivery executive who quietly went about his job with a smile.

The video, posted by Instagram user Ajaypal Rathore, captures a brief but meaningful encounter that left him reflecting on perseverance, determination and the quiet resilience shown by people who overcome challenges every day.

Delivery executive's determination wins hearts

The clip begins with Rathore walking down to the lobby of his apartment to collect his food order.

There, he meets the Zomato delivery executive, who, despite being unable to speak or hear, greets him with a smile and calmly hands over the parcel.

Rathore said the apartment's security guard informed him that the delivery partner could not speak or hear. He also shared that the executive had not been allowed to use the lift, a rule commonly followed for delivery personnel in many residential societies, particularly late at night.

What stayed with Rathore, however, was not the inconvenience but the delivery executive's dedication to his work.

"I ordered food today. Went down to collect it; security dada told me the delivery partner can't speak or hear. He was still out there, navigating Pune traffic, reading the address, delivering with a smile on his face. Same job. Same chaos. Same pressure as anyone else on that bike," he wrote alongside the video.

He added, "Made me sit with a question, what's stopping the rest of us? We've got every sense working, every excuse running out. Respect where it's due."

Watch video here:

Internet applauds delivery partner's perseverance

Rathore said he stopped recording shortly afterwards and used the Notes app on his phone to communicate with the delivery executive.

Although he did not get to learn much about the man's personal story, Rathore said he hopes they meet again someday.

The video has since resonated with thousands of users online, many of whom praised the delivery executive's resilience and commitment.

One user commented, "Really commendable, these people inspire me so much."

Another wrote, "Salute to this guy who is doing 1000 times better than people who are perfectly fine and still begging on roads."

Several others said the video was a reminder that determination often speaks louder than words, while urging people to show greater empathy and respect towards delivery workers.

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