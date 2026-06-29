'This is why I love India': Polish woman's wholesome story about a forgotten medicine packet goes viral

New Delhi:

Visiting a new place always brings surprises, and sometimes the most memorable moments come from the smallest acts of kindness. For one woman from Poland living in India, a visit to a local chemist became a touching story that went viral across the internet.

Dominika Patalas Kalra shared a video on social media in which she spoke about the surprising discovery of a packet of medicines she had accidentally left at a medical store four days earlier.

She forgot her medicines

Dominika explained that she had purchased medicines from a local chemist but accidentally walked away without putting the paper bag into her own bag. Since she was travelling out of town, she couldn't return immediately. Four days later, she decided to visit the shop, unsure whether her medicines would still be there.

She admitted that she wasn't expecting much because forgetting the packet had been entirely her mistake.

A pleasant surprise awaited

As soon as she asked the shopkeeper about the forgotten packet, he immediately recognised what she was referring to.

The medicines had been safely kept aside, waiting for her return. Walking out of the shop, Dominika couldn't hide her surprise.

She said she was amazed that in such a large and densely populated country, someone had carefully preserved her belongings for four days instead of discarding them or giving them away.

'I really love this country'

Sharing the video online, Dominika wrote that the incident had strengthened her appreciation for India. She said she genuinely did not expect the medicines to still be there after several days and described the experience as one of the many reasons she loves living in the country.

Her heartfelt reaction quickly resonated with thousands of viewers.

Social media applauds the chemist

The wholesome story attracted hundreds of comments from people who praised the honesty of the chemist. Quite a few users remarked that such acts of integrity and kindness happen quite often in neighbourhood chemists and local stores across India. Other users also shared similar experiences in which they recovered their lost belongings because of someone else's kindness.

Some users also appreciated Dominika for highlighting a positive aspect of everyday life in India that many people overlook.

A little deed that made a big difference

It wasn't about expensive medicine or a heroic act. It was about honesty, trust and one kind gesture that restored someone's faith in humanity.

Sometimes, the memories travellers take home are not always from famous tourist destinations but from ordinary places where simple acts of kindness leave a lasting impression.

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