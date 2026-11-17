Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with US President Donald Trump has caught attention during the Quad leaders' gathering in Manila, Philippines. A video shared by the White House shows Modi picking up a small Indian flag that had been placed on the floor as a spot marker for the leaders' group photograph.

As Modi picks up the flag, Trump is heard saying, "Save it." The brief exchange has become the talking point from the photo opportunity, offering a lighter moment amid the diplomatic engagements taking place on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. The video shows the four Quad leaders assembling for the photograph. Alongside Modi and Trump, the gathering includes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

What happened during the photo opportunity?

The moment unfolded as the leaders gathered ahead of their meeting in Manila. The Indian flag had been placed on the floor to mark the spot where Modi was to stand for the photograph. Modi picked it up, and Trump responded with the words, "Save it."

The short exchange stands out from the formal proceedings, with the Indian flag becoming an unexpected part of the interaction between the two leaders. The White House video is credited as the source of the footage.

Who were the four leaders at the Quad meeting?

The Quad brings together India, the United States, Japan and Australia. The Manila gathering features Modi, Trump, Albanese and Takaichi.

The meeting is significant as it marks the first Quad leaders' level engagement in two years and the first such meeting during Trump's current presidential term. The leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines.

The Quad members have maintained that the grouping is not directed against any one country, even as it works towards a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific region. The Manila meeting also comes ahead of Trump's planned visit to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding to the diplomatic significance of his Asia trip.

For now, however, it is the brief exchange over the Indian flag that has offered a lighter moment from the leaders' gathering.

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