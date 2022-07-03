Pimpri Chinchwad municipal official & principals visit iconic scrap sculpture park in ITI Berhampur

Follow us on Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR ITI Berhampur

Ulhas Jagtap, Additional Commissioner of Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) near Pune, along with Shashikant Patil, Principal PCMC ITI Morwadi, PCMC ITI (Girls) Kasarwadi and other three officers from ITIs of Pune, visited ITI Berhampur campus on Saturday. The aim of their visit was to explore good skill training practices of ITI, Berhampur particularly ‘Waste to Weath’ project, in which students make useful products from scrap. The guests visited the Scrap Sculpture Park at ITI Campus and other scrap sculptures mounted in Berhampur town by ITI Berhampur.

They appreciated the skills of ITI students and commended their role in waste management. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has a proposal to set up a scrap park in Pimpri Chinchwad municipal area, Jagtap said.

The visitors took particular notice of the success stories of female ITI students of Berhampur, who plan to become entrepreneurs now. The guests distributed offer letters to 22 girls who have been selected by TVS group for recruitment. These girls will join their jobs in September this year after their final AITT exam is over.

Additional Commissioner Jagtap said, he would be sending students and instructors from Pimpri Chinchwad to ITI Berhampur for a one-week program to gain hands-on skills in manufacturing sculptures from scrap.

Dr Rajat Panigrahy, principal, ITI Berhampur presented a wall clock made out of scrap to Mr Jagtap as a token of love from his students.