Paragliding pilot plucks leaves from treetops mid-flight to impress woman passenger. Internet is divided

New Delhi:

A seemingly sweet gesture during a paragliding ride has ended up sparking a wider conversation online, with social media users split over whether it was charming or simply unnecessary.

The video, which has been circulating across platforms, shows a paragliding pilot flying with a woman passenger over a hilly landscape. Mid-flight, however, the pilot does something that many viewers did not expect. Instead of simply continuing the ride, he reaches towards a treetop, plucks a few leaves and presents them to the passenger.

Paragliding pilot's gesture catches attention

In the clip, the pilot manoeuvres close enough to nearby trees to grab a handful of leaves before handing them over to the woman.

As he gives them to her, he says, "Yeh lijiye, ma'am. Phool toh tha nahi, patte hain aapke liye (I couldn't find any flowers for you, so I picked these leaves instead. Here, these are for you)."

The moment was brief, light-hearted and clearly intended as a playful gesture. But once the video made its way online, the conversation quickly moved beyond the leaves themselves.

The clip was shared by the X account Saffron Chargers, which questioned whether the pilot's actions were appropriate while carrying a passenger.

Safety concerns divide social media users

Not everyone watching the video saw it the same way.

Some viewers felt the gesture was harmless and added a touch of humour to the experience. Others, however, were more focused on the fact that it happened during a paragliding flight, where safety and concentration are generally expected to come first.

Sharing the video, Saffron Chargers criticised the pilot's conduct and argued that a more professional approach would have been appropriate.

"He should have behaved like a professional. It was also an unnecessary safety risk."

That criticism resonated with a section of users who felt reaching towards treetops while airborne was not worth the risk, regardless of how small the gesture may have seemed.

At the same time, others defended the pilot, viewing the incident as nothing more than a spontaneous attempt to make the ride memorable for his passenger.

The differing reactions have kept the clip circulating online, turning a few plucked leaves into a broader debate about professionalism, passenger safety and how much room there is for playful moments during adventure activities.

For now, the internet appears unable to decide whether the pilot deserves praise for creativity or criticism for taking an avoidable risk.

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