'Only at IIM Ahmedabad': Professor turns Dhurandhar scene into a lesson on statistics | Watch

New Delhi:

Statistics is not a subject most students associate with blockbuster films. But one professor at IIM Ahmedabad recently found a way to bridge the gap between the classroom and the cinema screen, turning a scene from Ranveer Singh's hit film Dhurandhar into a lesson on research methodology.

The unusual teaching moment was shared online by IIM Ahmedabad student Prakhar Singh and has since caught the attention of social media users. What began as a film clip projected in class quickly evolved into a discussion on statistical concepts, proving that academic theories can sometimes be explained in the most unexpected ways.

Professor uses Dhurandhar scene to explain statistics

In the video, a scene from Dhurandhar plays on the classroom projector while the professor breaks down concepts such as cluster sampling and stratification using the film's dialogue.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Singh wrote, "Only at IIM Ahmedabad can a Dhurandhar scene turn into a statistics lesson. 'Win Lyari, win Pakistan' - Cluster Sampling. 'Baloch gangs and Pathan gangs are fundamentally different groups' - Stratification."

According to Singh, the discussion quickly moved from gang rivalries and power struggles on screen to survey design and research methodology in the classroom.

The scene featured Ranveer Singh's character Hamza speaking with Uzair Baloch, played by Danish Pandor, as he tried to understand the workings of Pakistan's criminal underworld. During the conversation, Baloch explains the power structure at play, arguing that whoever controls Karachi effectively controls Pakistan.

Using that context, the professor drew parallels with statistical methods commonly used in research.

The dialogue "Win Lyari, win Pakistan" was linked to cluster sampling, a technique where researchers study a representative cluster or subgroup, such as a specific region, to draw conclusions about a larger population.

Meanwhile, the distinction between Baloch and Pathan gangs was used to explain stratification, a method in which a population is divided into separate groups before analysis to ensure each segment is properly represented.

Watch the video here:

Internet loves the teaching approach

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many users praising the professor's ability to make a complex subject more engaging and easier to understand.

Several commenters said the teaching style reminded them of their own memorable professors. One user wrote that the professor was "a different game altogether" and recalled how statistics had been made easy and relatable through his classes, adding that only he could deliver such a quick course update in this manner.

Another commenter shared that their Organisation Development professor during an MBA programme often used scenes from The Intern to explain OD interventions, calling the approach both interesting and effective.

Others pointed out that while such teaching methods may be uncommon in many Indian institutions, they are frequently used in leading universities abroad, where professors often rely on films and pop culture references to make academic concepts easier to grasp.

For many viewers, the appeal of the clip was simple. It showed that learning does not always have to come from textbooks and slides. Sometimes, a scene from a blockbuster film can do the job just as well.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller that revolves around power struggles, Pakistan's terror operations against India, gang rivalries and the influence of criminal networks within Pakistan's underworld.

The film was one of the biggest releases of 2025. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March.

ALSO READ: 'I'm happy I lost this one': Nithin Kamath loses ₹2.5 lakh fitness bet as Zerodha employee sheds 30 kg