Online shopping nightmare! Man receives laundry soap instead of ₹35,000 smartphone

New Delhi:

What should have been a routine smartphone delivery turned into something far more frustrating for a young man who allegedly received a bar of laundry soap instead of the handset he had ordered online for ₹35,000.

The story has since picked up pace on social media, with people weighing in on everything from delivery lapses to the risks that still come with ordering expensive items online.

What happened with the delivery

According to the viral post, the customer had been looking forward to receiving his new phone. But when the package finally arrived and he opened it, the excitement didn't last long.

The phone simply wasn't there.

In its place sat a bar of laundry soap.

What should have been a straightforward unboxing quickly turned into confusion and disappointment. The customer is said to have filed a complaint and started asking questions about how such a mix-up could even happen.

Social media reactions

As the post spread, reactions poured in. Some users were stunned, others less surprised, and quite a few had stories of their own.

"Ordered a ₹35k phone and got soap instead? Online shopping nightmares are real! Always check before accepting!" one user wrote.

Another said they had faced something similar.

"I once experienced a similar fraud when ordering an item through Flipkart. It is the middlemen who commit this kind of embezzlement. They do it in such a way that the customer is left with no proof that they were swindled by the middlemen," the comment read.

Not everyone took it seriously. A few responses leaned into humour.

"I don't have to ask for online bank stuff, but many times I get whiskey and water in box," one person joked.

Others, however, pointed to a bigger concern around accountability in e-commerce.

"Imagine waiting for a smartphone and unboxing a bar of soap instead. Online shopping convenience means little without proper quality checks and accountability," a commenter said.

Another user offered a practical tip for shoppers dealing with expensive deliveries.

"Hopefully, the issue is resolved quickly and the customer gets either the phone or a full refund. Always record an unboxing video for expensive purchases—it can make all the difference."

For now, attention is on how the company responds and whether the customer ends up with a replacement or a refund.

The episode is also a reminder that while online shopping is easy and convenient, it is not without its risks. Sometimes, all it takes is one wrong package to turn a much-awaited delivery into a frustrating experience.

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