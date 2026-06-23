One Bumble date, 30 missed calls and a creepy note at the doorstep: Reddit user's story goes viral

New Delhi:

What began as a seemingly ordinary Bumble date turned into something far more unsettling for a 28-year-old man, who says he was bombarded with calls, tracked down at home and left unnerved after rejecting a second date.

The man shared his experience on Reddit in a post titled, "Date showed up at my house unannounced and left a note." The account quickly gained attention online, with many users urging him to document the incidents and report them to both Bumble and local authorities.

How a Bumble date took an unexpected turn

According to the Reddit post, the man matched with a 30-year-old woman named Ruth on Bumble. After chatting about their interests, the pair agreed to meet for coffee and a workout.

He picked her up and took her to his gym, where they spent time exercising before he dropped her home.

"We went to my gym, had a fun workout, and I dropped her off. I mentioned to her I saw on her account her name was different, which she mentioned she doesn't speak English well and its her middle name. I also noticed she had a kid (photos) on the back of her phone; she mentioned it was her son. She explained she was married for 8 years and recently split," the user wrote.

During the conversation, Ruth suggested a second date at a Cuban restaurant where they could dance and have drinks. The man, however, was not convinced there was a romantic connection.

Once he got home, he decided to be upfront about it.

"When I got home, I sent her a text saying it was nice seeing her; however, I don't feel a connection and ended things. She acknowledged but then kept texting, asking why, which I stated that I don't feel a connection and wished her well."

Calls, voicemails and an unexpected visit

What happened next left him increasingly uncomfortable.

"She kept texting and calling me, so I told her to stop, which by 11pm that night I received 10 phone calls. I blocked her number and the next day (Friday) I got about 20 missed calls from different numbers, and it was her leaving voicemails demanding for me to call her. I blocked them all."

The situation escalated again the following morning when the woman allegedly appeared at his home after somehow obtaining his address.

According to the post, she arrived at the property and attempted to speak with him. Instead, she was met by his mother, who told her he was not at home.

"She managed to find my address and was asking to talk to me, so my Mom told her I wasn't home, so she wrote me a letter and threw it on the front steps and left. She waited a little then drove off, but im freaked out now," the man said.

The experience left him wondering whether he should involve the police.

"I contemplated calling the police, or getting a restraining order but any advice or similar experiences? I never had something this crazy happen before."

(Image Source : REDDIT)The Reddit post

The note left at his doorstep

The man also shared the contents of the handwritten note allegedly left by Ruth.

"This is Ruth

I don't know if you ever will read this, but at least I tried to do. I'm not walking out with me not trying. I did my best to reach you, even asking my friends to get your info.

I'm not a stalker. I'll not come back here, don't worries

I only needed 3 thing: 1) Explanation, 2) Clear all confusion, 3) a be comfy with myself"

(Image Source : REDDIT)The note

Reddit users urge him to report the incident

As the post spread online, many commenters expressed concern over the woman's behaviour and advised the man to take precautionary steps.

"This is a lot, you may want to report her on Bumble if you're still able to see her profile," one user wrote.

Another pointed to a line in the note itself, commenting, "Only stalkers ever need to clarify they aren't a stalker."

A third user encouraged him to document everything and seek legal advice if necessary.

"I would report her to Bumble after you make a police report for the stalking. Evidence will help substantiate your claims of stalking. Once you have your police report, contact your county prosecutor to inquire about a Civil Restraining/Stalking Order. Good luck, cheers."

Others were simply stunned by how quickly the situation appeared to escalate after a single date.

"Wow! It amazes me how attached someone can get after one date. I'd she does continue, consider that protective order. Not cool to show up to your house when she obviously knew you blocked her."

The post has since sparked a wider discussion about dating app safety, personal boundaries and how quickly a brief encounter can spiral into something far more concerning.

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