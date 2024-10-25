Noida Chaos: Women assault elderly couple in Dog leash dispute—viral video captures incident | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The girls were seen fighting with the elderly couple, shocking onlookers nearby.

A disturbing incident in a housing complex in Noida's Sector 78 has drawn significant attention after two women physically assaulted an elderly couple over a dispute regarding an unleashed dog. The altercation, which was captured on video and has since gone viral, highlights the growing tensions surrounding pet ownership in residential communities.

The confrontation began when the elderly couple objected to the women walking their dog without a leash. This sparked a heated argument, with witnesses recording the incident, noting the unleashed dog's presence as a point of contention.

As the situation escalated, one of the women struck the elderly man, prompting further aggression from both women towards the couple. Despite attempts by nearby residents to intervene and defuse the situation, the altercation continued, alarming others in the vicinity.

The viral video has sparked outrage online, with many viewers expressing disbelief at the aggressive behavior displayed by the two women. Comments from bystanders can be heard in the footage, criticizing the lack of control over the unleashed dog and the ensuing violence.

This incident follows a similar confrontation that occurred recently in another housing society in the area, underscoring ongoing disputes related to dog ownership and the need for responsible pet management within community spaces.

The incident has also coincided with a pending hearing in the Delhi High Court regarding the rising menace posed by stray dogs and monkeys, particularly in relation to vulnerable individuals, including those with disabilities. Just last month, the court awarded compensation to a mother whose child was killed by a stray dog in 2008, highlighting the serious implications of these issues.

As discussions about safety and conduct in housing complexes continue, residents are urged to find constructive solutions to manage pet ownership and community interactions, ensuring a peaceful living environment for all.