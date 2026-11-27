A large group of monkeys was seen roaming inside the Taj Mahal complex in Agra, leaving domestic and foreign tourists frightened. A video showing hundreds of monkeys gathering at the popular tourist site has gone viral on social media, with several visitors seen stopping in their tracks or changing their route.

The incident has also drawn a political reaction, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sharing the video and criticising the BJP government. The growing presence of monkeys at the monument has raised concerns among visitors, who were seen keeping their distance as the animals moved around the premises.

What happened at the Taj Mahal?

The viral video shows a large troop of monkeys moving through the Taj Mahal complex. Their sudden presence reportedly caused panic among tourists, including visitors from India and abroad. While some stopped as they spotted the animals, others chose to change their route out of fear.

People present at the site said the monkeys kept making noises and hovering around tourists, appearing to intimidate them. The incident has brought attention to the growing monkey menace at one of Agra's best-known tourist attractions.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say about the incident?

Akhilesh Yadav also weighed in on the issue, sharing the video on social media and taking a swipe at the BJP government. Criticising the state of affairs at the monument, he wrote: "Seeing the sorry state of one of the Seven Wonders of the World under BJP rule, it seems that if tourism at the Taj Mahal is affected, the dream of a $1 trillion economy could shrink to just $1 billion. This is what happens when you put a razor in the wrong hands."

Know about the Taj Mahal

Located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal is counted among the Seven Wonders of the World. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and remains one of India's most popular destinations for both domestic and international tourists.

The Mughal emperor Shah Jahan is believed to have commissioned the monument in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Construction began in 1632, and the entire complex was completed by 1653. The project took around 22 years to finish.

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