Mom's delicious feast prep for daughter living in US wins hearts online | WATCH

It is not at all easy to leave your parents and live away from home. It takes a number of additional difficulties, including both major and minor obligations that you must fulfil while being separated from your loved ones. Although leaving home does increase your independence, Indian parents are known for providing for their children in every way, even if they are now considered "adults" and no longer Ananya Joshi, who resided in the US at the time, captured one such event that became popular on Instagram.

In the video, we observe a kitchen surface filled with food containers. Ananya's mother describes everything on the counter: a plate full of pakoras, a kadhai full of fried rice, a large box full of paneer sabzi, a tiffin containing nutri nuggets, a bowl of black chana gravy, white rice, boxes of kachori (which can last for several days), and a tall container of kanji, which her mother instructs her to drink every day.

In the emotional caption, Ananya wrote, "My mom hopped on a plane and travelled halfway across the world a day after she found out I was going through a difficult time. She abandoned her life back home and came all the way just to make sure I wasn’t starving myself (which I totally was) as I navigated through that rough patch. There’s nobody like her. Couldn’t think of a better Mother’s Day post that reflects her raw dedication to keep us alive and fat. Miss you mummy."

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, the clip went viral and has garnered 2.4 million views so far.

One user wrote, "This is a mother's love language." It gives them immense satisfaction to think that the children are eating the food that they have cooked for them with a lot of love as well as affection. There's no need to compare that with anything else. The mother is aware of the child's capabilities; that's why she's allowed her to stay away for professional reasons. I don't know where you get so much hate to criticise something like this."

Another commented, "I know this is supposed to be an appreciation post, but it honestly left me teary-eyed! The amount of effort most moms pour into their children is truly out of this world!"

"Absolutely real! My mum and dad came to visit me in my hostel about a month back, and she almost made a week's food for me and kept it in the fridge. My floormates were like, yeh itna sara khana ek din mein kaun fridge mein ghusa rha hain bey?" a third user commented.

A social media user wrote, "And she would have cleaned your home and organised your wardrobe too after doing laundry of all the clothes."

