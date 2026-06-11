Rent, groceries, gym and more: Remote worker breaks down his monthly cost of living in Manali

New Delhi:

For many remote workers, the idea of swapping city traffic for mountain views sounds almost too good to be true. One corporate employee living in Manali recently offered a glimpse into what that lifestyle actually costs, and the numbers caught plenty of attention online.

Ajay Sharma, who lives alone in the Himachal Pradesh hill town while working remotely, shared a breakdown of his monthly expenses in a video titled "Cost of living in mountains". The clip has since picked up nearly three and a half lakh views, with viewers debating everything from affordability and quality of life to the long-term impact of remote workers moving into smaller towns.

How much does it cost to live in Manali?

According to Ajay, his biggest fixed expense is rent.

Here's how his monthly budget breaks down:

Rent for a one-bedroom flat: Rs 14,000

Wi-Fi and electricity: Included in the rent

Groceries: Around Rs 3,500 per month

Eating out: Roughly Rs 500 per week when he doesn't feel like cooking

Gym membership: Rs 1,500 per month

Ajay said the gym's standard fee was Rs 1,800, but he managed to negotiate it down to Rs 1,500.

When it comes to transport, his expenses are almost non-existent.

Instead of relying on vehicles, he prefers walking around town, which also helps him stay active and hit his daily fitness goals.

Based on his calculations, his total monthly cost of living comes to roughly Rs 21,000.

For many viewers, that figure seemed surprisingly reasonable given the location and lifestyle on offer.

Internet reacts to mountain lifestyle

The video quickly filled with comments from people who were intrigued by the idea of living and working from the mountains.

"That's relatively cheap," one user wrote.

Another asked for the exact location and contact details, while a third wanted to know how Ajay managed to secure a remote job in the first place.

Some viewers saw the lifestyle as aspirational.

"You are living my dream," one person commented.

"The luxury of life is to experience not spend on luxury .. this is so wholesome," wrote another.

A different user said, "That's great, Bro. thank you for your reel. Past one week, I am looking the same. This has helped me."

Several comments suggested that the appeal went beyond saving money. For many people, the combination of slower living, scenic surroundings and lower expenses appeared to be the real attraction.

Not everyone was entirely enthusiastic, though.

One user raised concerns about the growing trend of content creators documenting life in mountain towns.

"Why do you guys have to vlog in mountains?! People start flocking mountains with their phones and cameras all over and ruin the natural peace that people like me seek in the nature," the comment read.

Others worried about the broader impact that an influx of remote workers could have on local communities.

"I am scared that these small cities will face gentrification by these techies and it will become too expensive for the locals," one person wrote.

Another commenter suggested that living costs could be significantly higher for women, estimating monthly expenses of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 when factors such as hygiene, safety and food preferences are taken into account.

A few users even joked about becoming Ajay's roommate.

The reactions highlighted two sides of the conversation. While many viewed Ajay's lifestyle as an affordable and peaceful alternative to city living, others questioned whether increasing attention on smaller destinations could eventually change the very qualities that make them attractive in the first place.

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