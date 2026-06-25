Man tries to collect ice cream from balcony, falls while reaching for it in UP's Sonbhadra | Watch viral video

New Delhi:

A video from Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh is doing the rounds online, and it is one of those clips that starts off casually before taking a sudden, unsettling turn. What appears to be a simple ice cream purchase quickly spirals into something far more serious, leaving viewers taken aback.

The footage, shared by X user Ashish Paswan among several others, shows a man standing on the balcony of his house while an ice cream vendor waits below. The vendor seems to be trying to pass the ice cream up to him, setting up a moment that feels unusual right from the start.

As per details circulating with the video, the man noticed the vendor passing by and called him over. Instead of heading downstairs, he chose to stay on the balcony and asked the vendor to hand the ice cream up from below.

In the clip, the vendor stretches his arm upwards while the man leans over the edge of the balcony to reach for it. Just as he tries to grab the ice cream, he appears to lose his footing.

Within moments, he falls from the balcony, leaving those around visibly shocked. The video cuts off soon after, and there has been no confirmed update on his condition in the posts that have been shared online.

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions across social media. Many users have expressed disbelief at how quickly a routine situation turned into something dangerous. Others have pointed out that what seemed like a harmless shortcut ended up carrying serious risk.

Safety concerns raised

The incident has also led to conversations around basic safety, especially when it comes to everyday actions that might seem trivial. The video, while brief, highlights how leaning over balconies or attempting to receive items from a height can be risky.

The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified. Even so, it continues to circulate widely, with many sharing it as a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong.

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