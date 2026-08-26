Man tattoos friend and his wife on chest as wedding gift, their reactions go viral

A man's unusual wedding gift has sparked plenty of debate online after he got permanent tattoos of his friend and the friend's newlywed wife on his chest. What started as a seemingly ordinary wedding present took a rather unexpected turn when the man revealed that the artwork was not just a sketch.

The footage, recorded during the wedding celebrations, shows the man first presenting the newlywed couple with a sketch featuring the two of them. He then takes off his shirt and reveals the same image permanently tattooed across his chest, leaving the groom's reaction to the gesture as one of the most talked-about parts of the video.

Man surprises newlyweds with unusual tattoo

The video was shared on X by user @ThenNowForeve and quickly attracted attention. The post was titled, "Friend tattooed his friend and his wife on his chest" and focused on the contrasting reactions of the two friends.

The accompanying post said, "The friend’s emotions might genuinely be pure and heartfelt, but look at the husband’s face the moment he sees his wife permanently tattooed on his friend’s chest. Bro went from "aww, that’s wholesome" to "wait… why exactly did you choose my wife?" in 0.5 seconds. That facial expression definitely looks like a few questions just entered his mind."

As the video continued to circulate, much of the attention shifted from the tattoo itself to the groom's expression. While some viewers saw the gesture as heartfelt, others found it uncomfortable and questioned the decision to permanently tattoo the bride alongside the groom.

Internet reacts to the wedding gift

One user described the gesture as unusually intimate, pointing out that even permanently tattooing a close family member's face would be considered a big decision.

"Getting your friend's face tattooed is already quite a statement, but adding his new wife's face to the same tattoo takes it to another level. The groom's expression seemed to say exactly what everyone was thinking," the user commented.

Another focused almost entirely on the groom's reaction, suggesting that his initial appreciation of the gift quickly turned into confusion.

"The groom looked genuinely happy for a moment before realising exactly what the tattoo showed. His expression seemed to change from appreciation to a very clear question about why his wife was part of it," another user wrote.

A third user had a stronger reaction to the choice of tattoo, saying that while getting a friend's face tattooed might still be understandable to some, permanently having the friend's wife on one's chest felt far more unsettling.

"Getting your friend's face tattooed might be something people can understand, but choosing to permanently tattoo your friend's wife as well is a completely different thing. It is hard not to find that uncomfortable," the user said.

Users question what happens next

The discussion also moved beyond the tattoo itself, with some users wondering what the unusual gesture could mean for the man's own relationship status.

"If the man with the tattoo is already married, this kind of gesture could create serious problems in his relationship. And if he is not married, it may not exactly make future relationships easier either," one user commented.

Others took a more practical view, pointing out that relationships can change over time and that permanent tattoos may not age well if the people involved eventually go their separate ways.

"Permanent tattoos are a risky choice when they involve other people's relationships. If the couple ever separates, he could be left carrying a tattoo that no longer makes sense," another social media user wrote.

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