Man sets off firecrackers tied to his body; video sparks outrage online A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a man enduring extreme physical distress after setting off firecrackers tied to his waist and legs.

New Delhi:

A video going viral on social media has left viewers stunned and disturbed. The clip shows a man performing a dangerous stunt where firecrackers, tied around his waist and legs, are ignited while he stands on a pole. Holding onto two vertical poles for balance, the man visibly struggles as the firecrackers begin to explode around him all while a crowd watches.

Video goes viral

In the video, the man is seen standing barefoot on a wooden plank placed atop a bicycle, gripping two poles for support. Long strings of firecrackers are tied to his lower body. At his request, another person lights the crackers. Despite the obvious physical pain, the man remains in place, suggesting he may be doing it out of compulsion or for a livelihood.

Onlookers, including children, can be seen watching and recording the act, while no one intervenes. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @PropagandaRaid. As of the time of writing, it has crossed 8.9 million views and continues to spark conversation online.

Netizens react

Social media users reacted strongly to the clip. One user commented, “He’s not making a reel, it’s a question of survival.” Another wrote, “This is heartbreaking. What kind of punishment is this?” A third said, “This isn’t entertainment, it’s a cry for help.” Many users called for better awareness around the dangers of such performances and urged platforms to regulate harmful viral content more strictly.