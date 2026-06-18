Man performs motorcycle stunt with wife at Pratapgarh temple ghat for reel; arrested | Watch viral video

New Delhi:

A viral reel from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh has landed a couple in the spotlight, though not for the reasons they may have hoped. The video, shot at the Belha Devi Temple Ghat, shows the pair performing a risky stunt for social media, prompting criticism from locals and drawing the attention of police.

As the clip spread online, many users questioned the growing trend of content creators turning public and religious spaces into backdrops for attention-grabbing reels. The location, usually frequented by devotees, has now become the centre of a debate about social media fame, safety and public conduct.

Couple's stunt video sparks controversy

According to police, the video was uploaded by a man identified as Shekhar.

The footage shows him carrying out a stunt alongside his wife at the temple ghat. At the beginning of the clip, he is seen lifting his motorcycle with his hands before positioning it dramatically for the camera.

His wife then sits on the motorcycle in a film-style pose as the sequence is recorded.

The stunt appears carefully planned for social media, but many viewers were less impressed by the performance and more concerned about where it was filmed.

Belha Devi Temple Ghat is a religious site visited by devotees, and several people online argued that such places should not be used as locations for potentially dangerous stunt videos.

Local residents voiced similar concerns. Some said the act hurt the dignity of the religious site, while others felt it sent the wrong message, particularly to younger audiences who often imitate viral trends.

Watch the video here:

Police take action after identifying accused

The video has now led to police action.

Police said the motorcycle used in the stunt has been challaned and seized. The accused has also been arrested.

Authorities further stated that preventive action has been initiated against him under Sections 170, 126 and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS). Additional legal proceedings are currently underway.

In its statement, Pratapgarh Police said strict action would be taken against individuals who perform stunts or engage in activities that disrupt public order at public places. Officials also urged people not to risk their safety or public peace in pursuit of social media popularity.

Growing concern over stunt reels

The incident is the latest example of how far some people are willing to go in search of views and engagement.

From roads and railway tracks to tourist spots and now religious locations, viral reel culture has repeatedly come under scrutiny for encouraging risky behaviour.

That wider concern is reflected in the reaction to this video as well.

For many viewers, the issue was not just the stunt itself. It was the choice of location. Religious places, they argued, deserve a certain level of respect and restraint.

Police have meanwhile made it clear that the investigation is ongoing and that appropriate action will be taken if any violations are established.

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