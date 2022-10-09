Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
Man mimics response of singers to Neha Kakkar’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai remake | Watch viral video

A viral video of a mimicry artist has been doing the rounds. In the video, the artist is seen impersonating the reactions of various singers like Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman and more. Watch how netizens are reacting to the video.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2022 18:57 IST
Sumedh Shinde
Image Source : TWITTER/@SUMEDHCADDY Sumedh Shinde's mimicry goes viral

Recently a viral video is doing the rounds of a man mimicking the response of the music fraternity to Neha Kakkar's latest remake of 'Maine Payal hai Chhankai'. Ever since released the song ‘O Sajna’ which was a recreated version of Falguni Pathak’s much-loved ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’ last month, many people have been lambasting the new version. It occurs to be the national debate whenever there is a remake of an old song. The nation gets into a fight over which one is better.

Sumedh Shinde a mimicry artist took the matter into his hands to create the response of the veteran singers like Sonu Nigam, A R Rahman and more. In the viral video, Sumedh showed how these singers from the music fraternity would have reacted if given a chance. Sounding exactly similar to Sonu Nigam, he says, “It is an old habit of P Series to make money. They intentionally remake the song in a bad way so that people would compare it with the original and they would get views on the original video as well on their YouTube”. He also imitates the voices of Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Anu Malik and Udit Narayan.

Taking to his Twitter account, he uploaded the video and captioned it, “Lets see what the Music fraternity has to say about Neha Kakkar’s new version of Maine payal hai Chankaayi". As soon as he dropped the video, the netizens were quick enough to shower responses on the video. One of the users asked “Is this your first Rahman impression?”, Shinde replied to the user, “Rahman I have been doing since long , tried Udit Narayan for the first time”. Another user commented, “Lovely as usual.. Anu Malik one you can fine-tune a bit.. Sonu Nigam and Rahman sir one are the best. “Your Sonu Nigam impressions are way too good,” said a third. The clip has garnered over 306K views (at the time of writing). 

 

