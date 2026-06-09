Man gifts girlfriend Rs 3.1 lakh gaming PC, says she broke up with him the next day

New Delhi:

A Reddit post about an expensive birthday gift and an unexpected breakup has gone viral, drawing thousands of reactions online. The man behind the post claimed his girlfriend ended their three-year relationship just one day after receiving a gaming PC worth nearly £2,500, or around Rs 3.1 lakh.

The user said he was left shocked by the breakup and later learned information that made the situation even harder to process. Looking for answers, he turned to social media to ask whether there was any legal way to recover the gift.

Man says girlfriend waited for birthday gift before ending relationship

According to the Reddit post, the man had been in a relationship with his girlfriend for three years. For her birthday, he bought her a gaming PC that she had reportedly wanted for years.

However, he said the relationship ended the very next day.

"Was with my GF for 3 years now. Bought her a gaming PC for her birthday that cost just shy of £2500. She broke up with me the day after. Completely blindsided me," the user wrote.

The man said he was later told by a friend of his ex-girlfriend that she had allegedly been planning to break up with him for months.

According to him, she delayed the breakup because she knew he was going to buy the expensive gift.

"I've since heard from a friend of her friend that she'd been planning to break up with me for months but just wanted to wait because she knew I was getting her this. I've done some more digging and managed to get some screenshots from 2 mutuals where she admits to them that she was/had been holding out until her birthday so she'd get it," he said.

The revelation left him feeling deeply hurt. He said he had never been treated in such a way before.

After looking into the matter, the man concluded that UK law appeared to recognise the gaming PC as his former girlfriend's property because it had been given as a gift. Even so, he wondered whether the circumstances surrounding the breakup could change anything legally.

"I've had a look and it seems like the PC is hers under UK law; but the thing is I'd have never spent that money on her if she wasn't my girlfriend. Does the fact she was planning to ditch the relationship and was just waiting on the present first have any bearing on whether I can take this pc back?" he asked.

(Image Source : REDDIT)The now-viral Reddit post.

'She's entitled to keep it'

The post quickly attracted attention, with many social media users expressing sympathy for the man while also telling him that he would likely have to accept the loss and move on.

One commenter wrote: "She's entitled to keep it. You're entitled to tell her friends and family what kind of person she is. You never know, the good opinion of her friends and family might mean more to her than keeping it."

Another user argued that legal action would probably not help.

"Sorry. She's a scumbag, but legally you have no grounds. And even if you did, legal costs would be greater than PC cost most likely."

A third commenter said they were surprised by the value of the gift.

"Christ, from the title I was expecting something cheeky like a £200 piece of jewellery, not a £2.5k PC. I send you my sympathy OP, as it's legally hers. Consider it a cancellation fee for getting someone this awful out of your life."

Some users suggested taking the matter to court even if the chances of success appeared low.

"Even if it looks unlikely, I'd take her to a small claims court and represent myself. Just the thought of presenting who she really is and her having to explain to people why she's in court and causing her inconvenience, would be enough for me," one commenter wrote.

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