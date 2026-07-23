Man carries 7-month-old baby across landslide-hit road in Himachal Pradesh, video goes viral

New Delhi:

A video from Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district is putting the spotlight on the courage of an ambulance staff member who carried a seven-month-old baby across a landslide-hit stretch after the road became too dangerous for vehicles.

With rocks continuing to fall and the route buried under debris, the responder chose to carry the infant in his arms instead of waiting for the road to reopen. The rescue has since been widely shared on social media.

Video shows ambulance staff risking his life to save infant

The viral clip, shared on X by Nikhil Saini, captures the aftermath of a landslide that left a mountain road covered in large boulders, loose stones and mud. The hillside above appears unstable, with the risk of more rocks crashing down at any moment.

Dressed in a bright orange-red jacket, the ambulance staff member is seen carefully picking his way across the damaged stretch while holding the bundled seven-month-old close to his chest. He slows down where the ground is uneven, then moves more quickly through the most exposed sections, never taking his focus off the child.

Other emergency personnel and locals remain on the opposite side, watching closely and offering assistance as he makes the crossing.

Sharing the video, Saini wrote, "He deserves all the fame and applause. An ambulance staff member in Chamba carried a 7-month-old baby through a dangerous stretch of falling stones, putting his own life at risk, so the little one could make it to safety."

The rescue comes as several parts of Himachal Pradesh continue to battle monsoon-triggered landslides and road closures. In districts such as Chamba, heavy rainfall has repeatedly disrupted transport, forcing ambulance crews and rescue teams to cover the final stretch on foot when vehicles cannot get through.

Watch the video here:

People hail ambulance staff member's courage

The video has prompted an outpouring of appreciation online, with many calling the ambulance staff member a real-life hero.

Several users praised him for putting a stranger's life before his own, saying the rescue reflected the dedication of frontline emergency workers. Others hoped authorities would improve road safety and infrastructure in landslide-prone areas so emergency responders and patients are not forced into such dangerous situations during the monsoon.

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