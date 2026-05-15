Maharashtra family dances to ‘Bhagam Bhag’ after daughter scores 90% in Class 12, video goes viral

New Delhi:

Board exam result season usually comes with stress, screenshots and nervous refresh buttons. But one family from Maharashtra’s Latur decided to celebrate the moment in full filmi style after their daughter scored 90 per cent in her Class 12 exams.

A video from the celebration has now gone viral online, with people loving the completely unfiltered joy, dancing and proud family energy packed into the clip. Honestly, it looked less like a result announcement and more like a proper wedding-side dance function for a few minutes.

Family celebrates daughter’s Class 12 result with dance and laddoos

The viral Instagram video featured Kalpana Mundada celebrating alongside her parents, grandfather, siblings and friends after her board exam results were announced.

The clip showed family members dancing enthusiastically to the Bollywood song “Bhagam Bhag” while holding printouts of Kalpana’s marks.

Everyone appeared fully involved in the celebration as music played loudly in the background and relatives cheered her on.

Kalpana’s subject-wise scores were also displayed in the video.

Accounts: 92

Economics: 93

Maths: 91

Organisation of Commerce and Management (OCM): 85

Pali: 99

English: 79

The family later held up another printout showing her overall score of 90 per cent.

As the celebrations continued, relatives applauded her achievement and eventually fed her laddoos while continuing to dance and pose for the camera.

Watch the video here:

Internet loves the wholesome family celebration

The video quickly picked up attention online, with many social media users congratulating Kalpana and praising the warmth of the family celebration.

Several users said the clip felt refreshingly genuine and captured the emotional side of academic success that families often quietly celebrate together.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)The video, shared on Instagram, has delighted the internet.

Others appreciated how supportive and excited the family seemed throughout the video, calling it a wholesome reminder that exam results are not always about pressure and competition.

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