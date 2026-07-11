Living alone in Dubai, 23-year-old Indian woman reflects on the emotional cost of moving abroad

New Delhi:

For many young professionals, moving to Dubai represents better pay, faster career growth and the promise of a brighter future. But behind the glamorous skyline and tax-free salaries, life abroad can often be far lonelier than it appears on social media.

A 23-year-old Indian woman living alone in Dubai has now gone viral after speaking candidly about the emotional side of building a life away from home. In a heartfelt Instagram video, she explained that while the opportunities are real, so are the sacrifices.

Life in Dubai isn't always as easy as it looks

In the video, Anushka Sharma introduced herself as a 23-year-old living alone in Dubai before opening up about the realities of living away from family.

She said many people focus only on the tax-free salary and career prospects, but rarely talk about the emotional cost that comes with starting over in another country.

According to Sharma, falling ill without family around, celebrating festivals over video calls and dealing with homesickness on your own are some of the hardest parts of living abroad.

Even so, she believes the sacrifices are worth making if they help secure a better future for loved ones back home.

Watch the video here:

The hidden cost of chasing a better future

In the caption accompanying her video, Sharma said social media often captures only the attractive side of life abroad, from aesthetic cafés and weekend outings to career milestones.

The reality, she wrote, is very different for those living far from home.

She said only people who have left their families behind truly understand what it feels like to miss important family moments, return to an empty home after a long corporate workday and suddenly be overwhelmed by homesickness.

Despite acknowledging the emotional challenges, Sharma ended on an optimistic note.

She encouraged others to remember why they chose to move abroad in the first place, adding that stepping out of one's comfort zone to build financial independence and create a better future for family is "the biggest power move."

She also said every sacrifice made today is helping build an empire for tomorrow.

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