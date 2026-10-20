Little girls, tiny gifts and poori-halwa: Kanjak celebrations in Canada are winning hearts

Navratri celebrations are not limited by geographical boundaries, as families living abroad continue to observe traditional rituals and pass them on to the next generation. Winnipeg-based vlogger Aanchal offered a glimpse into her family's Ashtami celebrations in Canada, sharing moments from the Kanjak ceremony, a Hindu tradition that honours young girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

The mini vlog captured the family welcoming young girls into their home, performing traditional rituals and serving a festive meal associated with Kanjak. Devotional songs dedicated to Goddess Durga played in the background, with "Jai Mata Di" featured throughout the celebration.

Aanchal's family performs traditional Kanjak rituals

The celebrations began with preparations at the home shrine, where a brass plate held a lit candle, incense sticks and bananas alongside fruit offerings and idols of deities. A young boy was also seen participating in the prayers, applying tilak to family members and ringing a bell at the altar.

As the young girls arrived, the family welcomed them with traditional gestures of reverence. A man was seen washing their feet over a golden metal basin before applying a red tilak to their foreheads. A woman holding a baby also participated in the ceremony.

These rituals form part of the traditional Kanjak observance during Navratri, particularly on Ashtami, when devotees honour young girls as a symbolic representation of the goddess.

Poori, halwa and kala chana served during the celebration

Food was another important part of the family's Kanjak celebration. The vlog showed traditional dishes prepared for the young girls, including poori, halwa and kala chana, which were served on partitioned plates. The children sat on the floor to enjoy the meal, with water and juice boxes served alongside the traditional food. Close-up shots of the dishes offered a glimpse of the preparations that went into organising the ceremony.

The family also prepared gifts for the girls. Colourful backpacks, pouches, stationery items and hair accessories were arranged as part of the celebrations, adding another element to the welcome.

Devotional songs accompany the Ashtami celebrations

Devotional music accompanied the rituals, with the song "Aaye Navratre Mata Ke" playing during the video. The repeated chant "Jai Mata Di" added to the religious atmosphere as the family welcomed the children and completed the ceremony.

Through the mini vlog, Aanchal shared a glimpse of how her family observed Kanjak in Canada, bringing together prayers, traditional food, gifts and rituals at home.

The celebration reflected the family's observance of a familiar Indian religious tradition while living in Winnipeg. From preparing the home shrine to welcoming the girls and serving the customary meal, the vlog documented the different elements that made up their Ashtami celebration.

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