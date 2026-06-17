Lion cub starts climbing a tree in Gir, then decides it's best to come back down | Watch adorable video

New Delhi:

A playful lion cub from Gujarat's Gir National Park is winning over social media users after a video captured one of its early adventures. The young cub was spotted trying to climb a tree, showing plenty of enthusiasm even if the mission did not quite go according to plan.

The clip has been widely shared online, with many viewers finding the moment both amusing and endearing. After all, it's not every day that you see a lion cub taking on a tree with such determination.

Lion cub's tree-climbing attempt delights viewers

The video was shared on X by Parimal Nathwani, President of the Gujarat State Football Association.

In the clip, a curious lion cub can be seen repeatedly attempting to climb a tree. The youngster manages to make some progress and gets part of the way up, but reaching the top proves a little more challenging.

After several attempts, the cub eventually makes its way back down.

What stands out is not the result, but the persistence. The cub keeps trying, appearing completely focused on the task in front of it.

Sharing the video, Nathwani described the moment as a reminder that some of nature's most memorable scenes are also its simplest.

"Not every story of Gir echoes with a thunderous roar. Some unfold through the playful adventures of its youngest inhabitants. A curious lion cub, eager and bold, tries to conquer a tree, approaching the challenge with remarkable determination. This endearing moment reminds us that nature's most unforgettable wonders often bloom in the gentlest of gestures," Nathwani wrote.

He also tagged the official X accounts of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Gujarat Forest Department in the post.

Watch the video here:

Gir remains the home of Asiatic lions

While the cub's tree-climbing adventure stole the spotlight, the video also brought attention to Gir National Park itself.

Located in Gujarat, Gir is home to the world's last remaining wild population of Asiatic lions and is widely regarded as one of India's biggest wildlife conservation success stories.

For many viewers, though, this particular clip was less about conservation statistics and more about a young lion simply being curious.

No roaring. No dramatic chase. Just a determined cub, a tree and a challenge it wasn't quite ready to conquer.

That was more than enough to make people smile.

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